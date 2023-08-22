Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you along with The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary to travel back in time and let your imagination run wild as you experience the 18th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Witness these ancient Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs come back to life. From September 2, 2023, through February 19, 2024, visitors to The Heard in McKinney, Texas will walk along a half-mile nature trail featuring ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs. These animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

Play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op dinosaurs, designed for children and the young at heart to enjoy. This year’s exhibit will also feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists. The Dinosaurs Live! exhibit trail is jogging-stroller friendly (umbrella strollers are not recommended), giving families and friends a unique, exciting, and educational activity to experience together. This exhibit is included in general admission and free for Heard Museum Members. In efforts to entertain as well as educate visitors The Heard also offers engaging activities, ranging from field trips to birthday parties.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit www.heardmuseum.org.

18th Annual Dinosaurs Live!

September 2, 2023 - February 19, 2024

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl

McKinney, TX 75069

www.heardmuseum.org