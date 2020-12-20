Denton Black Film Festival 2021

Join NBC 5 and embark on a creative adventure through the 7th Annual Denton Black Film Festival.

This year’s Denton Black Film Festival will be held virtually. The event will take place January 27th through February 1st, with a wide variety of live streamed and on demand activities. The creative festival will offer attendants a chance to experience culture, safely, with events that will be presented online.

The theme for this year’s Denton Black Film Festival is, “We Tell Our Stories.” The event will include more than 136 films, workshops, art exhibits and musical performances.

The Denton Black Film Festival is a fundraiser held yearly for the Denton African American Scholarship Foundation, which supports high school students. The goal of the Denton Black Film Festival is to build community along with sharing Black culture. The cultural festival features work from various emerging filmmakers from around the world. Talented musicians, visual artists, poets, college students and Texas high school students also receive the opportunity to display their work.

Thousands of individuals attend the Denton Black Film Festival to experience and enjoy various art forms. Join this year’s celebration of creative storytelling!

For more information, visit www.dentonbff.com.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Denton Black Film Festival.

