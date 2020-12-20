North Texas

Denton Black Film Festival 2021

By Kiana Freeman

Denton Black Film Festival Logo 2021
Denton Black Film Festival

Join NBC 5 and embark on a creative adventure through the 7th Annual Denton Black Film Festival.

This year’s Denton Black Film Festival will be held virtually. The event will take place January 27th through February 1st, with a wide variety of live streamed and on demand activities. The creative festival will offer attendants a chance to experience culture, safely, with events that will be presented online.

The theme for this year’s Denton Black Film Festival is, “We Tell Our Stories.” The event will include more than 136 films, workshops, art exhibits and musical performances.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 43 mins ago

Tarrant County Reports 960 More Cases of COVID-19, 13 Deaths Sunday

The Denton Black Film Festival is a fundraiser held yearly for the Denton African American Scholarship Foundation, which supports high school students. The goal of the Denton Black Film Festival is to build community along with sharing Black culture. The cultural festival features work from various emerging filmmakers from around the world. Talented musicians, visual artists, poets, college students and Texas high school students also receive the opportunity to display their work.

Thousands of individuals attend the Denton Black Film Festival to experience and enjoy various art forms. Join this year’s celebration of creative storytelling!

For more information, visit www.dentonbff.com.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Denton Black Film Festival.

Denton Black Film Festival 2021
January 27 – February 1
Virtual Event
www.dentonbff.com

This article tagged under:

North TexasDentonmusicartfilm
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us