DBDT: Encore! Presents Dancing Beyond Borders

March 4th and 25th

By Michael Gibson Jr and DBDT Staff

Female Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancer
Steven Ray

NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience DBDT: Encore! as they push the lines of contemporary modern dance in their Dancing Beyond Borders series. On Saturday, March 4, DBDT: Encore! takes the stage at the W.E. Scott Theatre in Fort Worth, with special guest company DanceTCU. On Saturday, March 25, DBDT: Encore! takes its talents across metroplex to the Eisemann Center in Richardson.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.

DBDT: Encore! Presents
Dancing Beyond Borders
In-Person • On-Demand • Streaming
www.dbdt.com

Saturday, March 4
7:30 PM
W.E. Scott Theatre
1300 Gendy St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Saturday, March 25
7:30 PM
Eisemann Center
2351 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082

