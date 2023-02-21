NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience DBDT: Encore! as they push the lines of contemporary modern dance in their Dancing Beyond Borders series. On Saturday, March 4, DBDT: Encore! takes the stage at the W.E. Scott Theatre in Fort Worth, with special guest company DanceTCU. On Saturday, March 25, DBDT: Encore! takes its talents across metroplex to the Eisemann Center in Richardson.
For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.
DBDT: Encore! Presents
Dancing Beyond Borders
In-Person • On-Demand • Streaming
www.dbdt.com
Saturday, March 4
7:30 PM
W.E. Scott Theatre
1300 Gendy St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
Saturday, March 25
7:30 PM
Eisemann Center
2351 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082