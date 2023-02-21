NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience DBDT: Encore! as they push the lines of contemporary modern dance in their Dancing Beyond Borders series. On Saturday, March 4, DBDT: Encore! takes the stage at the W.E. Scott Theatre in Fort Worth, with special guest company DanceTCU. On Saturday, March 25, DBDT: Encore! takes its talents across metroplex to the Eisemann Center in Richardson.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.

DBDT: Encore! Presents

Dancing Beyond Borders

In-Person • On-Demand • Streaming

Saturday, March 4

7:30 PM

W.E. Scott Theatre

1300 Gendy St

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Saturday, March 25

7:30 PM

Eisemann Center

2351 Performance Dr

Richardson, TX 75082