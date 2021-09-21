DBDT: 16th Annual Dance Africa

Join NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre to experience a celebration of rich African heritage and ancestry, during the 16th Annual DanceAfrica performances and free festival.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DanceAfrica performances will take place October 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. at Moody Hall in Dallas, Texas. The Saturday evening performance will be held via live stream.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is limiting seating capacity to allow for social distancing in all performance venues. Block seating will allow six feet between each set of two or four seats. Tickets must be purchased in blocks of two or four to attend the performance.

To purchase in-person tickets, visit www.attpac.org or call 214-880-0202.

For details on how to purchase live stream tickets, visit www.dbdt.com.

DanceAfrica will highlight the work of guest artists such as Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble, as well as the DeSoto High School A Cappella Choir. Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble will captivate the audience through powerful movements and heart-searing drumming. His work is guaranteed to recharge your spirit as he shares African traditions and folklore. The award-winning DeSoto High School A Cappella Choir will sing inspiring songs that embody the spirit of African tradition.

The focal point of DanceAfrica’s performances is rhythm. Rhythm allows the body to be calm and energizes the spirit at the same time. The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DanceAfrica will allow you to be immersed in an oasis of African culture through music and dance.

The illustration of African culture will be captivated by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and the DBDT: Encore! Other performances such as the Allegro Performing Ensemble, Senior Performing Ensemble, and the Junior Performing Ensemble of Dallas Black Dance Academy, will embody a positive display of African heritage and ancestry. These performances will be held at Moody Performance Hall in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. on October 1-2.

DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace is a free event that will take place at Kylde Warren Park on Saturday, October 2, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. This family-friendly event will be filled with various food, fun and vendors. Attendees can enjoy performances by local community artists throughout the day. The DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace is a community unity event event perfect for all ages!

DanceAfrica Performances

October 1-2 at 7:30 pm

Moody Performance Hall

2520 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201

In-person & Live streaming

DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace

FREE

October 2nd

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas, TX 75201

About the Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre is an internationally recognized professional dance company that engages the cross-cultural community through contemporary modern dance presented from the African American experience.

As a result of Covic-19 closures, the Dallas Black Dance Theater’s 44th season was held virtually. Many of their stage performances were reimagined on film across the Dallas landscape. During the summer of 2020, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre created a new business model which developed performances through a virtual paid-only experience for their entire season. The Dallas Black Dance Theatre became the first professional dance company in the world to do so.

As Dallas’ oldest and largest professional dance company, Dallas Black Dance Theatre ranks as the 10th largest minority arts organization in America and the fourth largest black dance company in the nation.

The mission of Dallas Black Dance Theatre is to create and produce contemporary modern dance at its highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities. The virtuosic dancers of Dallas Black Dance Theatre have mesmerized 5 million arts patrons across 16 countries, including two Olympic Cultural events.

Dallas Black Dance Academy, the official school of Dallas Black Dance Theatre, celebrates 48 years of delivering dance instruction to a community of diverse backgrounds.

DBDT: Encore! features 10 artists of rising excellence from across the nation who support Dallas Black Dance Theatre's growing local and regional educational outreach. 2.7 million students, grades K-12, have experienced the dance company's performances and educational outreach programs.

For more information about the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, visit www.dbdt.com.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s 16th Annual DanceAfrica.