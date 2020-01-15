DART Student Art Contest 2020

NBC 5 and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) encourage all North Texas students, Kindergarten through 12th grade, to showcase their artwork in this year’s DART Student Art Contest. The theme of this year’s contest is “Paint the town _. Ride DART.” (You fill in the blank!)

Students are encouraged to create a poster that showcases the unique places they have discovered by riding with DART. Please make sure drawings measure to 11' high x 17' wide, and lay out horizontally. All entries must include a completed entry form. Click here to download the entry form in PDF format. Attach the completed form to the back of the artwork.

Winner’s artwork will be displayed at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, select DARTable locations, and on DART’s website, DART.org. Prizes will be awarded to first place winners and runners-up in different grade-level categories.

Limit one entry per student. Entries will be accepted now through January 28, 2020 by 5:00 p.m., and should be mailed or personally delivered to:

Jessica D. Lennon

DART's Transit Education Program

2020 Student Art Contest

Dallas Area Rapid Transit

1401 Pacific Ave

P.O. Box 660163

Dallas, TX 75266-0163

(214) 749-2582

jlennon@DART.org

For more information, visit www.DART.org/artcontest.