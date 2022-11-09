Shatterproof

Dallas Walk to Spread Awareness about Addiction

Saturday, November 12

By Meredith Land

Various feet walking
Celso Pupo - stock.adobe.com

After 2 years of isolation and overdose rates skyrocketing in our community, the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction Walk is back! By participating in the Rise Up Against Addiction Walk, you will join a community from all over the country dedicated to ending the addiction crisis in the U.S.

Join Shatterproof on Saturday, November 12, at The Felix H. Lozada, Sr. Gateway Plaza. The site opens at 8 a.m., opening ceremonies kick off at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 am. More than 20 million Americans aged 12 and older live with a substance use disorder. In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area, 400,000 persons aged 12 or older were classified as having a substance use disorder in the past year.

Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on reversing the course of the addiction crisis in America, will host this event to support family, friends, neighbors and colleagues impacted by the disease. The second Rise Up Against Addiction Walk will give the community the opportunity to bring the disease of addiction into the light and share inspiring stories of hope and recovery. Participants will unite to engage in several activities geared toward ending the stigma associated with substance use disorder, including a 5K walk.

Other highlights include:
• The Shatterproof Community Resource Village, showcasing substance use disorder resources from local organizations
• The Memorial Gallery, featuring an area dedicated to photos and stories of lost loved ones
• Celebrate Recovery Wall, an interactive space to unite and celebrate with hundreds of others in recovery
• An opening ceremony profiling local walkers touched by addiction and recognition of top teams, fundraisers and leading event sponsors

REGISTER AND DONATE!

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the addiction crisis in the United States. They do that by transforming the treatment system in the United States, ending stigma that dehumanizes those with addiction, and supporting families and communities through advocacy, resources and action. Addiction can shatter a person and a family, but when we band together, we are stronger than addiction. When you partner with Shatterproof, you will find yourself on the forefront of changing and saving the lives of millions.

Revenues raised from the Rise Up Against Addiction event supports Shatterproof’s work in advocating for changes in federal and state policy as well as programming focused on saving lives and changing the conversation about addiction.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Ice at Gaylord Texan 16 mins ago

‘ICE!' Returns to Gaylord Texan: Check Out The Work That Goes Into The Exhibit

tarrant county judge 11 hours ago

Republican Tim O'Hare Defeats Deborah Peoples in Race for Tarrant County Judge

For more information or to register, visit: Shatterproofwalk.org/DFW

Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction Walk
Saturday, November 12
8:00 a.m. – Site Opens
9:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies
9:30 a.m. - Walk
The Felix H. Lozada, Sr. Gateway Plaza
Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge & Felix Lozada Gateway
Dallas
To Register: Click HERE

This article tagged under:

Shatterproofaddiction
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us