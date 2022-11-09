Dallas Walk to Spread Awareness about Addiction

After 2 years of isolation and overdose rates skyrocketing in our community, the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction Walk is back! By participating in the Rise Up Against Addiction Walk, you will join a community from all over the country dedicated to ending the addiction crisis in the U.S.

Join Shatterproof on Saturday, November 12, at The Felix H. Lozada, Sr. Gateway Plaza. The site opens at 8 a.m., opening ceremonies kick off at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 am. More than 20 million Americans aged 12 and older live with a substance use disorder. In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area, 400,000 persons aged 12 or older were classified as having a substance use disorder in the past year.

Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on reversing the course of the addiction crisis in America, will host this event to support family, friends, neighbors and colleagues impacted by the disease. The second Rise Up Against Addiction Walk will give the community the opportunity to bring the disease of addiction into the light and share inspiring stories of hope and recovery. Participants will unite to engage in several activities geared toward ending the stigma associated with substance use disorder, including a 5K walk.

Other highlights include:

• The Shatterproof Community Resource Village, showcasing substance use disorder resources from local organizations

• The Memorial Gallery, featuring an area dedicated to photos and stories of lost loved ones

• Celebrate Recovery Wall, an interactive space to unite and celebrate with hundreds of others in recovery

• An opening ceremony profiling local walkers touched by addiction and recognition of top teams, fundraisers and leading event sponsors

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the addiction crisis in the United States. They do that by transforming the treatment system in the United States, ending stigma that dehumanizes those with addiction, and supporting families and communities through advocacy, resources and action. Addiction can shatter a person and a family, but when we band together, we are stronger than addiction. When you partner with Shatterproof, you will find yourself on the forefront of changing and saving the lives of millions.

Revenues raised from the Rise Up Against Addiction event supports Shatterproof’s work in advocating for changes in federal and state policy as well as programming focused on saving lives and changing the conversation about addiction.

For more information or to register, visit: Shatterproofwalk.org/DFW

Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction Walk

Saturday, November 12

8:00 a.m. – Site Opens

9:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies

9:30 a.m. - Walk

The Felix H. Lozada, Sr. Gateway Plaza

Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge & Felix Lozada Gateway

Dallas

