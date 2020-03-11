NBC 5 and Dallas Theater Center invite you to experience American Mariachi March 14 through April 5 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.

Spending her days caring for her ailing mother, Lucha yearns to break her monotonous routine. Here’s a wild idea: an all-girl mariachi band! But it’s the 1970s, and girls can’t be mariachis… or can they? As Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates, dodge disapproving relatives, and bring Mom along for the ride, they wonder: will the band come together? American Mariachi is a heartwarming and hilarious comedy about family, progress, and the freedom to dream big that will send your heart soaring and put a bounce in your step with a wave of vibrant, infectious live music.

American Mariachi is a co-production with Goodman Theatre, with music and lyrics by José Cruz González, and is directed Henry Godinez. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.dallastheatercenter.org or call 214-522-8499.

Dallas Theater Center Presents:

American Mariachi

March 14 - April 5

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora St

Dallas, TX 75201

214-522-8499

www.dallastheatercenter.org