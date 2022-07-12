The next quarterly meeting of Dallas Love Field's Good Neighbor program is set for Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m.

At the meeting, Dallas Love Field staff plan to provide updates on airport initiatives and projects, including the runway reconstruction project and community engagement activities.

The hybrid meeting will take place via YouTube live streaming as well as in person at Bachman Lake Recreation Center. Attendees will also be able to participate in a Q&A session and are encouraged to submit questions beforehand at the time of registration.

Save the date! Our Good Neighbor Program Meeting is coming up!



📅: July 19

⏰: 6 - 7:30 p.m.

📍: Bachman Recreation Center, 2750 Bachman Dr. Dallas, Texas 75220

💻: Unable to attend in person? Live stream link: https://t.co/pHfWWfZowL

🖱️: More info: https://t.co/TzM0Hjtgav pic.twitter.com/uHJfHhaJyG — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) July 12, 2022

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to register here. Registrants will receive an email from the airport with a link to view the meeting on YouTube, but all attendees may access the link on the Dallas Love Field page, where all additional details can be found.

It is not necessary to have the YouTube application on your device to view the meeting as a standard web browser will provide access.

If you have any questions or issues with registration please call the Love Field Airport Operations Center at 214-670-5683 during normal hours to be connected to a team member. Staff can also be reached by emailing LoveFieldGNP@dallascityhall.com.