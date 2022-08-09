DALLAS GOLDEN GAMES 2022

While other competitions may be coming to an end, there’s another friendly rivalry that’s just beginning to brew. To encourage the importance of staying mentally and physically fit, the annual Dallas Golden Games offers an exciting, athletic competition open only to adults ages 50 and above to engage in a fun approach to fitness and recreation. The games will begin September 10 and last until September 18. Registration takes place now through August 26.

This year’s competition features 8 events that include: tennis, table tennis, swimming, cycling, pickleball, track and field, basketball, and golf. Athletes at all skill levels and abilities are welcome. Winners could advance to state and national competitions. The Dallas Golden Games serves as a qualifying meet sanctioned by the Texas Senior Games Association.

Leisure and recreation are recommended for all ages and are vital components to developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The Dallas Park and Recreation Department’s Senior Program Division hosts the Dallas Golden Games to encourage social interaction while promoting mental and physical fitness among adults 50 and up. Athletes are encouraged to participate in more than one event, if event times do not conflict. Eligibility is based upon participants’ ages on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

There is a registration fee for each event. Specific competitions may have additional costs/fees. Unless otherwise specified, all events will be conducted in compliance with both the Texas Senior Games Association Official Rules and the National Senior Games Association Rules.

For more information and to register Click HERE

Dallas Golden Games

Registration Open Now – August 26

Event Dates: September 10 – 18

Dallas Park and Recreation

Senior Program Division

