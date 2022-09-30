Dallas Dia de Los Muertos Festival and Parade

Dallas Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival 2022

Saturday, October 29

By Alex Ramirez

The Navarro Group

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Día de Los Muertos LLC invite you to join us as we celebrate and honor loved ones who have passed away at the AT&T Dallas Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival on Saturday, October 29. This event will be held at Dallas City Hall Plaza in downtown Dallas. The festival takes place between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The parade begins at 7:00 p.m.

The AT&T Dallas Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival focuses on family and the community in a fun way. The festival features a variety of arts and crafts vendors from all regions of Mexico and food vendors from the DFW metroplex. Music from local and international artists will also perform throughout the event. 

For more information, Click HERE

AT&T Dallas Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival 2022
Saturday, October 29
Festival: 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Parade: 7:00 p.m.
Dallas City Hall Plaza 
1500 Marilla St.
Downtown Dallas
For more information, Click HERE

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Dia de Los Muertos Festival and Paradedia de los muertos
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us