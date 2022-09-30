NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Día de Los Muertos LLC invite you to join us as we celebrate and honor loved ones who have passed away at the AT&T Dallas Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival on Saturday, October 29. This event will be held at Dallas City Hall Plaza in downtown Dallas. The festival takes place between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The parade begins at 7:00 p.m.

The AT&T Dallas Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival focuses on family and the community in a fun way. The festival features a variety of arts and crafts vendors from all regions of Mexico and food vendors from the DFW metroplex. Music from local and international artists will also perform throughout the event.

For more information, Click HERE

AT&T Dallas Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival 2022

Saturday, October 29

Festival: 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Parade: 7:00 p.m.

Dallas City Hall Plaza

1500 Marilla St.

Downtown Dallas

