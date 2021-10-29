Dallas Dia de Los Muertos 2021

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos with NBC 5 and the Día de Los Muertos LLC on Saturday, October 30 at Dallas City Hall. Día de Los Muertos LLC is a Dallas based organization comprised of Hispanic entrepreneurs and community leaders. Their purpose is to persevere and honor the traditional Día de Los Muertos holiday through a series of educational initiatives, programs and events with cultural integrity.

Día de Los Muertos honors the dead, the living and the beauty of life and death through planned year-round programs, events and educational initiatives to help enhance the community and showcase art and culture. Día de Los Muertos LLC’s mission is to honor the past and celebrate the living by building an inclusive community spirit.

The Dallas Día de Los Muertos parade and festival will focus on family and community. The festival will include a variety of arts and crafts vendors from all regions of Mexico. Food vendors from various DFW restaurants will also be in attendance. Attendees will also be able to enjoy music from local and international talent. The festival will also offer an Education Zone comprised of the best Dallas ISD schools. The festival will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Dallas Día de Los Muertos parade will start at 6:00 p.m. and feature an array of decorative floats, dance troops, music performances, horses, catrinas, past and present military and more! Families are welcome to walk in the parade to honor their loved ones.

The Dallas Día de Los Muertos parade and festival offers an abundance of activities, food, live music, concessions, arts and crafts and more for the entire family to enjoy. Join in on the fun for free! For more information, visit www.ddlmusa.com.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of Dallas Día de Los Muertos 2021.

