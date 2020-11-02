Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Virtual Director's Choice

Embark on a mesmerizing virtual experience as the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s dynamic dancers bring to life Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s “We Shall Overcome” speech.

Join NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre virtually on Saturday, November 14th at 7:00 p.m. for the Director’s Choice. To purchase tickets for the unforgettable night, visit https://dbdt.com/donations/directors-choice-2020-buy-ticket/

The iconic Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s “We Shall Overcome” speech will be transcribed into dance through Tommie-Waheed Evans’ “Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest.” The dance will illustrate a performance across the Dallas landscape as the dancers explore the idea of bodies uniting in protest through faith.

Within the performance, Joshua L. Peugh’s world premiere of I am Large will be displayed. Peugh will utilize the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s dancer’s perspective to pose through a collage of music and dance styles.

Don’t miss the Director’s Choice and the soul-touching performance. For more information, visit https://dbdt.com/season-calendar/directors-choice/

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Director’s Choice

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s “We Shall Overcome” Speech Transcribed into Dance

Virtual Event

November 14th

7:00 p.m.

To Purchase Tickets: https://dbdt.com/donations/directors-choice-2020-buy-ticket/

Dallas Black Dance Theatre: https://dbdt.com