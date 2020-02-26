Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s “Dancing Beyond Borders” Series Takes Season 43 Highlights to Fort Worth and Richardson

NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) invite you to experience Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s “Dancing Beyond Borders” series featuring DBDT in Fort Worth on Saturday, March 14, and DBDT: Encore! At the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson on Saturday, March 28.

The Bessie award-winning dancer Hope Boykin choreographed ON. Toward. Press. for Dallas Black Dance Theatre, which will be performed in Fort Worth on Saturday, March 14. This new work weaves her spoken word and movement together – sharing her personal experiences and finding her own lane in the midst of many heartaches and struggles. Richly influenced by scripture from Philippians 3:12-14, Ms. Boykin is reminded to strain toward what is ahead, focusing on her personal prize as she faces her 20th and final season with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

The phenomenal dancers of DBDT will also move your spirit to the legendary music of Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, and Patti LaBelle in the riveting work Beams from Heaven. Choreographer Christopher L. Huggins set this spiritual dance and joyful celebration to traditional and contemporary gospel music.

Reflections in D is an Alvin Ailey classic set to the music of Duke Ellington. When the work made its world premiere in 1962, the New York Times described it as “angular, but emotionally intense choreography.” The visionary Ailey, who would have been 89 this year, gifted the choreography to Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

On March 28 in Richardson, DBDT: Encore! will ignite your spirit through the historical work Reminisce that reflects on the civil rights era through the music of John Legend, Aretha Franklin, and Gladys Knight & The Pips with the empowering words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This work was a collaborative effort by DBDT: Encore! Artistic Director Nycole Ray, DBDT: Encore! Artistic Assistant Richard A. Freeman, Jr., Encore! dancer Terrell Rogers and the entire Encore! company.

Emerging choreographer My’kal J. Stromile, an alumnus of both The Juilliard School and Booker T. Washington HSPVA, and a former DBDT: Encore! dancer choreographed Mirror of the Effigy. Stromile, now with the Boston Ballet, created a work influenced by ballet, stretching beyond classical form.

Tidal Intersections is a high-powered contemporary modern work for the full company by Polish-born choreographer Katarzyna Skarpetowska. A TheaterJones review describes the work as, “a lovely balance between the attack of Sharpetowska’s arcing, sweeping movements and ease amidst the whirlwind of skirts. The vocabulary also allows for individual dancer moments to shine through even while remaining cohesive.”

Bank of Texas is the presenting sponsor for both the Richardson and the Fort Worth performance. All tickets are $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.DBDT.com.

Dancing Beyond Borders

Saturday, March 14

7:30 p.m.

W. E. Scott Theatre

1300 Gendy Street

Fort Worth, TX. 76107

Saturday, March 28

7:30 pm

Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts

2351 Performance Drive

Richardson, TX 75082

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is an internationally recognized professional dance company that engages the cross-cultural community through contemporary modern dance presented from the African-American experience. Founded by Ann Williams in 1976, the company has been designated as an American Masterpiece Touring Artist by the National Endowment for the Arts in 2008 and received the Texas Medal of Arts Award for Arts Education in 2017.