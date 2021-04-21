dallas black dance theatre

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's 2021 Spring Celebration

By Kiana Freeman and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre staff

DBDT- Alicia Graf Mack on rooftop
Jon Batiste

Join NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre for the 2021 Spring Celebration and commemorate the triumphs of the human spirit over adversity.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Spring Celebration will be held virtually on Saturday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, May 23 at 11:59 p.m.

For virtual ticket prices and to reserve your spot, visit www.DBDT.com.

The virtual performance will feature guest artist, Alicia Graf Mack, the Dean and Director of Dance at the Juilliard School. Mack was a former principal dancer at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Dance Theatre of Harlem during her esteemed career. Alicia Graf Mack will perform a sentimental solo titled, Don’t Stop, from a New York City rooftop during the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Spring Celebration.

During the virtual Spring Celebration, Claude Alexander III, a DBDT veteran dancer and rehearsal assistant will feature one of his pieces. He will take the audience on an emotional journey through the process of forgiveness and unconditional love. Claude Alexander III will illustrate this adventure in his full company work titled, A Tender Pardon.

The program will also feature an emotionally moving male trio, Evidence of Souls Not Seen. The piece is choreographed by Lloyd Whitmore and will display a requiem that expresses mourning the deaths of those we hold close to our hearts.

For more information about the virtual performance and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, visit www.DBDT.com.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s 2021 Spring Celebration.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Spring Celebration 2021
May 22 – 23
7:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Virtual performance
To purchase tickets, www.DBDT.com

