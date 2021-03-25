Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Rising Excellence 2021

NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre would like to invite you to the virtual performance of Encore! Rising Excellence, on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18. The performance, that showcases excellence, will be available on-demand from 7:00 p.m. on April 17 through 11:59 p.m. on April 18.

The virtual performance embodies work from Choreographer Nycole Ray. Ray creates a unique illustration in her piece the Nineteenth. It explores the personal struggles of women as they balance work, families and other commitments on their pursuit to equality.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Choreographer Joshua L. Peugh’s romantic comedy, Slump, is restaged during the virtual performance of DBDT: Encore! Rising Excellence. His work provides the audience with the trials and tribulations of courtship.

The final piece is titled Shedding Skin. This body of work will take the audience through an array of emotions as the dancers move through strenuous and athletic work choreographed by Jess Hendricks of New York.

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Encore! represents the next generation through dance performances with the highest level of artistic quality and relentless excellence.

DBDT: Encore! helps to support the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s ever-expanding local, regional and national schedule. The company is able to reach thousands, annually, through diverse programming. The programming provides valuable dance education programs in schools, conducts outreach activities in community venues, creates collaborations with cultural institutions and presents performance for universities, corporations and festivals.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Encore! Rising Excellence.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre 2021

Encore! Rising Excellence

Virtual Performance

April 17 - 18

On-demand from 7:00 p.m. on April 17

through 11:59 p.m. April 18

www.dbdt.com