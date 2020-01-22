Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents The Cultural Awareness Series 2020

NBC 5 invites you to celebrate with Dallas Black Dance Theatre as its phenomenal dancers move your spirit to the legendary music of Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Patti LaBelle, Duke Ellington, and more during the Cultural Awareness Series February 14 through 16 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.
Experience Reflections in D, an Alvin Ailey and Duke Ellington classic, performed to live music. Enjoy a world premiere by Bessie award-winning dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin that weaves spoken word and movements together on stage. Boykin is a 20-year veteran dancer of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.
Cultural Awareness
Presented by Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Ticket prices range from $22-$58.
For single tickets visit www.attpac.org or call 214-880-0202.
Group tickets are available by calling 214-871-2376 ext. 413.
Cultural Awareness Presenting Sponsor
Wells Fargo
Cultural Awareness Choreography Sponsor
Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger
National Endowment for the Arts
Cultural Awareness Student Matinee Sponsor
Roy & Christine Sturgis Charitable Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee
2019-2020 | DBDT Season Sponsors
Legacy Sponsor: Simmons Sisters Fund of The Dallas Foundation
Season Sponsors: Office of Arts and Culture – City of Dallas, Texas Instruments, International Association of Blacks in Dance, NBC 5, The Downtown Business News, The Dallas Morning News, I Messenger, TACA, American Airlines, The Shubert Foundation Inc., DART, and The Dallas Weekly.
2019 – 2020 | DBDT Season Supporters
Season Supporters: Texas Commission on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Lexus, The Dallas Examiner, The Dallas Post Tribune, Elite News, OverseeMyIT, AT&T Performing Arts Center, Trendy Africa, and Arts+Culture.