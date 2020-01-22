Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents The Cultural Awareness Series 2020

NBC 5 invites you to celebrate with Dallas Black Dance Theatre as its phenomenal dancers move your spirit to the legendary music of Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Patti LaBelle, Duke Ellington, and more during the Cultural Awareness Series February 14 through 16 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.

Experience Reflections in D, an Alvin Ailey and Duke Ellington classic, performed to live music. Enjoy a world premiere by Bessie award-winning dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin that weaves spoken word and movements together on stage. Boykin is a 20-year veteran dancer of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

For more information, visit www.dbdt.com.

Cultural Awareness

Presented by Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Ticket prices range from $22-$58.

For single tickets visit www.attpac.org or call 214-880-0202.

Group tickets are available by calling 214-871-2376 ext. 413.

