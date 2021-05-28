NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre invites you to kick off the summer at The BIG Dance of Saturday, June 5, at 8:00 p.m.! Enjoy an evening of non-stop entertainment either in person at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center or virtually!

This year’s dance party for The Big D highlights the big easy New Orleans native artists Thaddeus Ford Band, Big Easy Brass Band, Brazilian Samba Dancers, Southern Belle Baby Dolls, and stilt walkers. Get into the groove with DJ Kevy Kev, Grand Marshal Michelle Gibson, Mardi Gras Black Indian/Big Queen from the Wild Apache Tribe, and Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancers, as well as New Orleans-inspired culinary delights and revelry.

Proceeds benefit the Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Academy education and outreach programs. For more information, visit www.dbdt.com/big-dance.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents:

The Big Dance

Saturday, June 5

8:00 p.m.

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora St

Dallas, TX 75201

Virtual passes also available

www.dbdt.com/big-dance