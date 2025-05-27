Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents The Big Dance

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) invite you to The Big Dance on Saturday, June 7, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

Get ready to boogie the night away in a mirror-balled wonderland at the Meyerson! Break out your Studio 54 Chic and make your disco dreams come true for a spectacular night of glitz, grooves, and glamour – all for a worthy cause that connects students in your community to nationally recognized arts education.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The Big Dance: Disco Fever

Saturday, June 7

8:00 p.m. - Midnight

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora Street

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.