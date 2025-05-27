Art and Culture

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents The Big Dance

Get ready to boogie the night away with DBDT.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT)

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) invite you to The Big Dance on Saturday, June 7, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

Get ready to boogie the night away in a mirror-balled wonderland at the Meyerson! Break out your Studio 54 Chic and make your disco dreams come true for a spectacular night of glitz, grooves, and glamour – all for a worthy cause that connects students in your community to nationally recognized arts education.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre
The Big Dance: Disco Fever
Saturday, June 7
8:00 p.m. - Midnight
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora Street
Dallas
For more information, click HERE.

