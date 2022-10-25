NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience Director’s Choice November 4 through 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.

Director's Choice is the perfect place to gather your community and be inspired by common goals. The dances reflect the foundation of humanity. DBDT alum and current Boston Ballet company member My'Kal Stromile returns home to Dallas with the world premiere of Baile del Corazón, a riveting new work created to inspire movement and dance flowing from the heart.

If you relish the basic things in life, Pigs and Fishes by Elisa Monte exemplifies what’s important in life. Darrell Grand Moultrie’s Dallas premiere of Road to One embraces the road we take to leave a legacy in our lives. Tommie-Waheed Evans brings Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “We Shall Overcome” speech to life in the work Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest. Evans first developed the work as part of his college thesis exploring how speeches from the Civil Rights Movement served as a vehicle for social change but also self-assertiveness.

Tickets are available to see the show in-person, or you can watch the show virtually from the comfort of your home. For more information, please visit www.dbdt.com.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents:

Director’s Choice

November 4-5

7:30 p.m.

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora St

Dallas, TX 75201

In-Person • On-Demand • Streaming

For tickets: www.dbdt.com