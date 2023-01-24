NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre invite you to experience dance classics you will treasure during Cultural Awareness February 17 through 18 in Dallas’ Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre.

The game of life is reflected in dance through the games we play and the history we preserve. The modern dance classic Games by Donald McKayle takes us back to our childhood nostalgia, experiencing both joy and terror. Tribute by Matthew Rushing, Associate Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, pays homage to decades of legendary Dancestors who preserved a slice of life with their classic works. Gregory Dolbashian is creating a world premiere that explores human behavior in audacious and vibrant ways. The world premiere of Swipe Left by DBDT veteran dancer Sean J. Smith looks at the complicated mindset of a woman desperately trying to find love in all the wrong places.

For tickets, visit www.dbdt.com.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents:

Cultural Awareness

February 17–18

7:30 PM

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora St

Dallas, TX 75201

In-Person | On-Demand | Streaming

www.dbdt.com