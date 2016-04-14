Dallas Asian Festival 2016

Join NBC 5 and the Greater Dallas Asian American Chamber of Commerce at the 26th Annual Home Depot Asian Festival on Saturday, May 14, at Fair Park in Dallas from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Enjoy many cultural shows, authentic cuisines, fun activities, and free health screenings at this annual celebration which showcases the cultural diversity of Asia.



This year, the festival will showcase local Asian restaurants and food trucks as part of the celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste all the flavors of Asia!



You do not want to miss out on this exciting cultural event! For more information, visit www.asianfestdallas.com.



26th Annual Home Depot Asian Festival

Saturday, May 14

11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Fair Park

1121 1st Avenue

Dallas, TX 75210

www.asianfestdallas.com





Advertising sponsored in part by: