Cure Four All Seasons Luncheon and Fashion Presentation 2020

Join NBC 5’s Meredith Land at the Cure for All Seasons Luncheon and Fashion Presentation on Thursday, April 9. Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Texas’ original urban resort, is proud to support the fight against cancer by hosting the Cure Four All Seasons Luncheon and Fashion Presentation in partnership with NorthPark Center, Dallas’ premier luxury shopping center. The event features fashions from Tory Burch and Tory Sport NorthPark Center. Proceeds from the luncheon will be donated directly to the Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center Irving to support the purchase of an Affirm Breast Biopsy Guidance System, which pinpoints breast cancer sooner and with greater comfort for the patient.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and features a delicious lunch curated by Four Seasons Executive Chef Christof Syré, as well as beverages, gifts, and sweets. The fashion presentation by Tory Burch and Tory Sport NorthPark Center will feature commentary from NBC 5 Anchor and NorthPark Ambassador Meredith Land and NorthPark Ambassador Kimberly Schlegel Whitman.

Tickets are available at https://irvingfoundation.bswhealth.com/events/cure-four-all-seasons.

Cure Four All Seasons Luncheon and Fashion Presentation

Hosted by the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

To Support the Fight Against Cancer

Featuring Fashions from Tory Burch

and Tory Sport NorthPark Center

Thursday, April 9

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Terrace at Four Seasons Resort Dallas

4150 N. MacArthur Blvd.

Irving, TX 75038

For Tickets: https://irvingfoundation.bswhealth.com/events/cure-four-all-seasons

Complimentary valet parking available