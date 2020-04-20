COVID-19: Jobs Available for Workers Impacted by Coronavirus

The Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC) is connecting workers displaced by the COVID-19 crisis to thousands of available jobs in the Dallas Region. Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall-of-Famer and all-time leading rusher and DRC board member, will serve as the chief spokesman for the DRC’s “Connecting Displaced Workers to Jobs” platform. The online portal can be accessed on the DRC’s Say Yes to Dallas talent attraction campaign page by clicking here. Job listings are broken down by sector, including hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, food service, and warehouses.

The website offers listings to individuals who need:

Leads for in-demand jobs

Access to online courses to upskill into high-demand, well-paying jobs

Childcare resources for parents involved in essential work

Links to help workers to file for unemployment claims.

Job opportunities include nurses, pharmacy technicians, shelf stockers at grocers, and delivery drivers. The postings are updated in real-time, and the DRC is working in partnership with the workforce boards of Greater Dallas, Tarrant County, and North Central Texas to reach as many employer opportunities as possible. The Say Yes site continues to function as a resource for companies or individuals seeking to relocate to the Dallas Region.

The DRC jobs initiative was born out of an ongoing collaboration with leaders from the Dallas Citizens Council, Downtown Dallas Inc., and Visit Dallas in meetings earlier this month as the COVID-19 crisis began unfolding in Dallas.

Employers and workers who wish to learn more about how to post openings or seek positions should contact workforce@dallaschamber.org.

Connecting Displaced Workers to Jobs

Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce

Click here for job listings

About the Dallas Regional Chamber

The Dallas Regional Chamber is one of the most established business organizations in the nation and serves as the voice of business and the champion of economic development and growth in the Dallas Region. We work with our member companies and regional partners to strengthen our business community by advocating for pro-growth public policies, improving our educational system, attracting talented workers from around the world, and enhancing the quality of life for all. Our goal is to make Dallas the best place in the United States to live, work, and do business. For more information, please contact the DRC at 214.746.6600 or visit www.dallaschamber.org.