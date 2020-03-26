COVID-19: How You Can Help

Amid COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis, many of our local non-profit agencies have responded to the increased needs of our community. As a result of this amplified, many are in need of our support in many ways including financial contributions. Here is a list of local organizations working around the clock to help during this emergency.

American Red Cross

Donate: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nbc5-pub.html/

Donate Blood: https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/red-cross-announces-severe-blood-shortage-donors-urgently-needed-amid-coronavirus/2332230/

Blood donors are urgently needed. There is a severe blood shortage in North Texas here is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus.

Carter BloodCare

Donate Blood: http://www.carterbloodcare.org/

CitySquare Food Pantry

Donate: https://www.citysquare.org/

CitySquare is delivering food in a drive thru/walk up process at the CitySquare Food Pantry and fighting poverty each day.

Communities Foundation of Texas

Get Shift Done for North Texas Fund: https://portal.cftexas.org/GetShiftDone

Make a donation to help hourly shift workers. Communities Foundation of Texas is working with a group of local entrepreneurs to place hourly shift workers, particularly from the restaurant industry, at local nonprofits that have significant volunteer needs. The fund will allow nonprofits to pay displaced workers to fill their organization’s volunteer needs during this time of crisis.

Communities Foundation of Texas

North Texas Community Response Fund: https://www.cftexas.org/covid19

CFT has established the North Texas Community Response Fund, that will be used to support community needs in response to COVID-19. Donations to this fund will be used to provide support for organizations that work with people and communities who may be most affected by COVID-19.

Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce

If you have questions or resources to offer our community: https://dallasblackchamber.org/

The DBCC will continue to serve as an informational resource for Black business owners seeking ways to sustain their businesses. Contact via email info@dbcc.org or call 214.421.5200

Dallas Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund

Donate: https://www.dallasfoundation.org/covid-19-resources.aspx

The Dallas Foundation brings together people, ideas and investments in Greater Dallas so individuals and families can reach their full potential.

Habitat for Humanity Collin County Restore

Donate: www.habitatcollincounty.org

Donations for drop-off are 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Go to restorecollincounty.com to schedule a donation pickup, or make a financial donation at https://habitatcollincounty.networkforgood.com/projects/95841-restore-financial-donations.

GRACE

Donate: https://grace.ejoinme.org/MyPages/GRACEDonationPage/tabid/41494/Default.aspx

Grapevine Relief And Community Exchange – GRACE – is a program that provides housing and case management to help homeless individuals or families work toward self-sufficiency. Clients and families have a place to live while they work, pay off debt, learn new skills and regain confidence.

Minnie’s Food Pantry

Donate: https://minniesfoodpantry.org/

Minnie's Food Pantry provides over ONE MILLION MEALS to more than 60,000 individuals annually! As one of the largest food pantries in North Texas, Minnie's Food Pantry has been named the #1 Charity in Dallas and Community Partner of The Year by The City of Plano!

North Texas Cares

Donate to Help Non-Profit Organizations in Need of Emergency Funding: NorthTexasCares.org

North Texas Cares is a funder collaborative made up of North Texas foundations that have come together to provide support through one common grant application for organizations that work with people and communities most negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Texas Food Bank

Donate: https://ntfb.org/

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a social benefit organization located in Plano, Texas. The organization distributes donated, purchased and prepared foods through a network of nearly 1,000 feeding programs and 262 Partner Agencies in 13 North Texas counties.

Salvation Army North Texas

Donate: https://www.salvationarmydfw.org/p/about/covid-19-update

The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church with a bible based message. The international organization is committed to meeting human needs, without discrimination, by caring for the poor, feeding the hungry, providing clothing and sheltering the homeless.

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas

Donate to the Coronavirus Response and Recovery Fund: https://unitedwaydallas.org/coronavirus/

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is a community-based social change organization that puts opportunity in the hands of all North Texans. Working with determined supporters, they lead the charge to improve education, income and health—the building blocks of opportunity.

United Way of Tarrant County

Donate to theCOVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund: https://www.unitedwaytarrant.org/donate/

United Way of Tarrant County brings together individuals, groups, donors and service providers to help solve some of the toughest social issues affecting Tarrant County. Each year, United Way of Tarrant County helps more than 300,000 people through its resources. United Way of Tarrant County has no fees on donor designations, with 100 percent of the donations going to the selected agency or cause.