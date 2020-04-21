COVID-19: Girls Inc. of Tarrant County Needs Your Support

NBC 5 encourages you to help Girls Inc., especially during this crisis, provide girls ongoing social and emotional support, life-changing programs and resources to help meet the immediate needs of their families.

Ways you can help ! Make a monetary donation to support Girls Inc. programs at www.girlsinctarrant.org/donate Purchase items from the Girls Inc Amazon wish list at https://a.co/8AnleyK Follow Girls Inc on social media and a share posts Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/girlsinctarrant/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/girlsinctarrant/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/girls-inc.-of-tarrant-county/?viewAsMember=true Twitter - https://twitter.com/GirlsIncTarrant Volunteer! – Contact Valerie Salter, Director of Volunteers & Special Events at vsalter@girlsinctarrant.org to learn more!



Girls Inc. Mission Prevails!

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County is fulfilling the mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold during these uncertain times. Their well-being is the priority. As such, their program leaders are working hard to address the immediate needs for girls and their families in addition to providing enrichment programs including STEM, stress management techniques, economic literacy and college prep utilizing virtual platforms.

The Girls Inc. team is meeting immediate needs by providing care packages through drive-thru pickup or home delivery to ensure girls and their families have food, household supplies, hygiene items, and learning activities as well as information on community resources such as unemployment assistance, food pantries, and more. With many of our families facing the reality of one of both parents now unemployed, the need for assistance grows greater each day. Girls Inc. girls and their families have built trusting relationships over time that prove invaluable during a crisis like this where families may not know where to turn for help.

During the best of times, Girls Inc. represents sisterhood, a safe place and caring, mentoring relationships for our girls. Now more than ever, it’s important that our girls and their families know that we remain connected during these often scary and uncertain times. The heartfelt stories from mom’s trying to figure things out and the expressions on girls’ faces when the staff arrives with groceries, serves as fuel for Girls Inc. to continue to help, because we are all in this together.