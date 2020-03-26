COVID-19: Do You Need Help?

American Red Cross

Get Help: https://www.redcross.org/local/texas/north-texas/get-help.html

Donate Funds: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nbc5-pub.html/

Donate Blood: https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/red-cross-announces-severe-blood-shortage-donors-urgently-needed-amid-coronavirus/2332230/

Blood donors are urgently needed. There is a severe blood shortage in North Texas here is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus.

Carter BloodCare

History: http://www.carterbloodcare.org/about-us/history/

Donate Blood: http://www.carterbloodcare.org/

Chambers of Commerce

Our local Chambers of Commerce are brimming with webinars, virtual learning series and other resources for our local businesses. Please visit their websites for pertinent information:

African Chamber of Commerce DFW – www.africanchamberdfw.com

Arlington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: https://www.echispanicmedia.com/hispanic-chambers-organizations/the-greater-arlington-hispanic-chamber-of-commerce/

Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce: https://dallasblackchamber.org/

Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce: https://www.dallaschamber.org/

Denton Chamber of Commerce: https://denton-chamber.org/

Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce: https://www.fortworthchamber.com/

Fort Worth Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce: https://fwmbcc.org/

Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce: https://www.arlingtontx.com/

Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: https://www.gdhcc.com/

Greater Dallas Asian American Chamber of Commerce: http://www.gdaacc.com/

Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce: https://www.kellerchamber.com/

Mesquite Chamber of Commerce: http://www.mesquitechamber.com/

Oakcliff Chamber of Commerce: http://oakcliffchamber.org/

Plano Chamber of Commerce: https://www.planochamber.org/

Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC): https://tamacc.org/



CitySquare Food Pantry

Food Assistance: CitySquare is delivering food in a drive thru/walk up process at the CitySquare Food Pantry which is located at CitySquare’s Opportunity Center. If you are in need of help, the food pantry opens at 9:00 a.m. at the southeast corner of Malcolm X and I-30.

GRACE – Grapevine Relief And Community Exchange

Emergency Assistance: https://www.gracegrapevine.org/get_help.aspx

Donations: https://grace.ejoinme.org/MyPages/GRACEDonationPage/tabid/41494/Default.aspx

Masonic Children & Family Services of Texas

Assistance: www.mcfstx.org

Masonic Children & Family Services of Texas is a children’s charity that helps children and families. They may be able to help bridge the financial gap for families facing hardship due to COVID-19. They provide funding for essentials such as rent, food and utilities during crisis.

Metrocare Health Line

Dallas County residents experiencing anxiety, fear and/or depression because of the rapid succession of changes to their daily lives can call 214-743-1215 during business hours Monday through Friday. Metrocare professionals will be available to assist individuals in accessing mental health services and provide referrals for other resources that may be needed.

Minnie’s Food Pantry

Food Assistance: www.minniesfoodpantry.org

NAMI Helpline

1-800-950-6264 or email: info@nami.org

Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Guide with tips and resources for people who are experiencing anxiety, loneliness, and other hardships due to the spread of the coronavirus.

North Texas Cares

Help for Non-Profit Organizations in Need of Emergency Funding: NorthTexasCares.org

Nonprofit organizations that provide critical services to mitigate the short-term and long-term impact of the pandemic on the community may apply at NorthTexasCares.org. This includes agencies who support individuals and families via food and/or healthcare; support for lost wages and/or housing costs; services for vulnerable populations such as seniors and/or those experiencing homelessness; as well as support for academic learning and distance learning for low-income, low-access students while schools are closed.

North Texas Food Bank

For Food Assistance: www.ntfb.org

Salvation Army North Texas

Assistance: https://www.salvationarmydfw.org/p/services

Donate: https://www.salvationarmydfw.org/p/about/covid-19-update

Small Business Association Disaster Loans

Financial Assistance for Businesses: www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19#section-header-1

Small business owners in all U.S. states and territories are currently eligible to apply for a low-interest loan due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Food Assistance: www.tafb.org

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is the primary source of donated food for hunger-relief charities and feeding programs in 13 North Texas counties.

Texas Apartment Association

Resources for Renters: www.taa.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TAA-Cororavirus-Renter-Resources-1.pdf

Frente al COVID-19: Recursos para Inquilinos: www.taa.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TAA-Coronavirus-Renter-Resources-Spanish.pdf

Texas Department of State Health Services

https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Browse this site for what to do if you're sick, testing information, symptoms, and prevention tips to help DSHS share facts, not fear.