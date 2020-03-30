COVID–19: BAPS Provides Global Spiritual Continuity During The Coronavirus Pandemic

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a global Hindu spiritual and humanitarian organization, is providing spiritual and social solace for up to 1 million Hindus in homes through various online forums. This decision was made as a result of suspending all local spiritual and charitable activities at its 3,850 centers worldwide, including its 125 centers across the US and Canada in an effort to combat the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19.) Visit www.baps.org and www.bapscharities.org to view the online forums.

Thousands have come to terms with the need to close the Mandir in an effort to help mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. In the US alone, BAPS has over 100 Mandirs, including 5 traditional stone-carved Hindu mandirs that serve as base points for all of its activities.

In a time when there is uncertainty within communities, BAPS is providing unique online experiences to keep followers connected. An important Hindu ritual is the practice of sacred viewing of the deity, or darshan, which has now been replaced with online daily darshan. Many congregants will also be able to participate in the holy ceremonial arti, the sacred waving of lamps, through live streaming. The daily rituals will continue uninterrupted by the temple priests.

Every week there will be four separate webcasts in multiple languages based on the age groups – children under the age of 13, adolescents between the ages of 14 and 22, young adults up to the age of 35 and those over the age of 35. Similar webcasts will be used in other parts of the world as BAPS has suspended services at mandirs in the UK, Europe, Australia, India and other countries. Congregants are also utilizing other technological mediums which include social messaging, conference calls, online video platforms, and the official BAPS website to stay connected.

BAPS, in collaboration with the volunteer medical team of its humanitarian arm, BAPS Charities, has also organized educational lectures and awareness campaigns for the public on the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month it was announced that His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj would be postponing his visit to the US, Canada, UK, and Europe in an abundance of caution to protect the health and well-being of the thousands of individuals that would have come from across the world to be a part of events during his visit.

BAPS and BAPS Charities will provide the latest information and updates on their respective websites, www.baps.org and www.bapscharities.org.

ABOUT BAPS

Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a worldwide Hindu spiritual and humanitarian organization that is committed to community service, peace, and harmony. BAPS strives to care for the world by focusing on societies, families, and individuals. Through various spiritual and humanitarian activities, BAPS endeavors to develop better citizens of tomorrow with high esteem for their roots and culture. Its 3,850 international centers support these character-building activities. Under the guidance and leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally, ethically and spiritually pure. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.