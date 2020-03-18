Community Events Cancelled or Rescheduled

NBC 5 would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your generous support of the important events and programs we promote in our community.
As a result of COVID-19 concerns, the following organizations have cancelled or rescheduled events that NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have promoted. Their decisions were not made lightly. They were made in the best interest of our public health, our community and in accordance with the guidelines of our city, state, and federal officials.
We realize the impact this has on you and our community. It is our hope that you will continue to support these fine organizations.
Community
Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.
Art in the Square
Cancelled - TBD
Sponsored by Southlake Women's Club
www.artinthesquare.com
Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth
Postponed
Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters - Tarrant County
www.bbbstx.org/tarrant/events/big-taste-fort-worth
Butterfly Wishes
Postponed
Benefitting a Wish With Wings
www.awww.org
Boys and Girls Clubs Volunteer Breakfast
Postponed
Benefiting Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas
bgcdallas.org
Cure Four All Seasons Fashion Show
Cancelled
Benefiting Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation
Charles A. Gammons Cancer Center
irvingfouxdation.bswhealth.com/events/cure-four-all=seasons
Dallas Black Dance Theater
Performances Suspended
DBDT.com/season-calendar
Dallas Theater Center
American Mariachi
Performances Cancelled
www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/american-mariachi/
Heard Plant Sale
Rescheduled: October 3 & 4
Benefitting Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary
www.heardmuseum.org/plantsale
Humble Beginnings Luncheon with Leslie Odom, Jr.
Postponed
Benefiting Austin Street Center
www.austinstreet.org/events/humblebeginnings
Just Say Yes Annual Celebration Dinner
Postponed
Benefitting Just Say Yes: Youth Equipped to Succeed
www.justsayyes.org
Kibbles and Cocktails
Rescheduled: June 4
Benefitting DFW Rescue Me
kibbleandcocktails.org
Kimbell Art Museum
Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum
Museum Temporarily Closed
www.kimbellart.org
More Than Pink Walk Fort Worth
Rescheduled: October 3
Clearfork in Fort Worth
Benefitting Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth
www.info-komen.org
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Origins: Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind
Museum Temporarily Closed
www.perotmuseum.org
Puttin' on the Pink
Cancelled
Benefitting Texas Health Resources Foundation
www.texashealth.org/en/Foundation
Taco Libre 2020
Rescheduled: November 7
Dallas Farmers Market
www.tacolibrefest.com
Visionary Women Luncheon with Leeza Gibbons
Cancelled
Benefitting Juliette Fowler Communities
www.fowlercomunities.org