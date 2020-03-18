COVID-19

Community Events Cancelled or Rescheduled

By Nada J. Ruddock

aerial shot of Southlake Art in the Square
Mike Lewis Photography

NBC 5 would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your generous support of the important events and programs we promote in our community.

As a result of COVID-19 concerns, the following organizations have cancelled or rescheduled events that NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have promoted. Their decisions were not made lightly. They were made in the best interest of our public health, our community and in accordance with the guidelines of our city, state, and federal officials. 

We realize the impact this has on you and our community. It is our hope that you will continue to support these fine organizations.

Community

Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.

Dallas Theater Center Mar 11

Dallas Theater Center Presents: American Mariachi – CANCELED

puttin on the pink Mar 5

Puttin’ On The Pink 2020 – CANCELED

Art in the Square
Cancelled - TBD
Sponsored by Southlake Women's Club
www.artinthesquare.com

Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth
Postponed
Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters - Tarrant County
www.bbbstx.org/tarrant/events/big-taste-fort-worth

Butterfly Wishes
Postponed
Benefitting a Wish With Wings
www.awww.org

Boys and Girls Clubs Volunteer Breakfast
Postponed
Benefiting Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas
bgcdallas.org

Cure Four All Seasons Fashion Show
Cancelled
Benefiting Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation
Charles A. Gammons Cancer Center
irvingfouxdation.bswhealth.com/events/cure-four-all=seasons

Dallas Black Dance Theater
Performances Suspended
DBDT.com/season-calendar

Dallas Theater Center
American Mariachi
Performances Cancelled
www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/american-mariachi/

Heard Plant Sale
Rescheduled: October 3 & 4
Benefitting Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary
www.heardmuseum.org/plantsale

Humble Beginnings Luncheon with Leslie Odom, Jr.
Postponed
Benefiting Austin Street Center
www.austinstreet.org/events/humblebeginnings

Just Say Yes Annual Celebration Dinner
Postponed
Benefitting Just Say Yes: Youth Equipped to Succeed
www.justsayyes.org

Kibbles and Cocktails
Rescheduled: June 4
Benefitting DFW Rescue Me
kibbleandcocktails.org

Kimbell Art Museum
Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum
Museum Temporarily Closed
www.kimbellart.org

More Than Pink Walk Fort Worth
Rescheduled: October 3
Clearfork in Fort Worth
Benefitting Susan G. Komen Greater Fort Worth
www.info-komen.org

Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Origins: Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind
Museum Temporarily Closed
www.perotmuseum.org

Puttin' on the Pink
Cancelled
Benefitting Texas Health Resources Foundation
www.texashealth.org/en/Foundation

Taco Libre 2020
Rescheduled: November 7
Dallas Farmers Market
www.tacolibrefest.com

Visionary Women Luncheon with Leeza Gibbons
Cancelled
Benefitting Juliette Fowler Communities
www.fowlercomunities.org

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronaviruscanceledCommunity Eventsevents
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us