Community Celebration SER Mujer

By By Dani Ruiz and Nada J. Ruddock

SER National

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud to support Canales Community and SER National on Sunday, March 23, from 10 am – 5pm at Community Celebration SER Mujer. This exciting event, that honors the achievement of Latina entrepreneurs, will offer an opportunity to have fun, experience culture, and create business opportunities.

Special guests, Mayor Jim Ross of the City of Arlington and Francisco de La Torre Galindo, Consul General of Mexico in Dallas, will be there to kick off the celebration. Local small businesses and entrepreneurs will also present their products and services which vary from food, crafts, health, and financial resources.

This family friendly event will have live music, a one-of-a-kind display of vintage Beetle cars, and much more. Children will be able to take part in the activities with a live show featuring the Toty and Andy clowns.

So, register HERE today and bring your family and friends.

For more information on SER and their ongoing work in the community, you can click HERE.

To connect with Canales Community, you can follow them on FB and Instagram

Presented by Canales Community and SER National
Sunday, March 23
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Canales Furniture
(Matlock Location)
102 E Interstate 20
Arlington, Please Register HERE

