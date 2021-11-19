NBC 5 wants you to "Commit to Be Fit" with Blue Zones Project for an interactive virtual summit filled with fun, fitness and prizes! Now – November 29, the 4th Annual Blue Zones Project Virtual Family Summit invites students from Tarrant County and their families to log on virtually and learn tips and techniques for a healthier lifestyle.

The Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative. Anyone can join the free virtual summit, by visiting www.info.bluezoneproject.com/fwsummit2021.

The virtual summit will host an array of videos that offer simple ways for children and adults to stay health and exercise their minds and bodies. Different activities range from gardening, cooking demonstrations, yoga and much more! Videos are available on demand in English and Spanish.

Participating Tarrant County schools and families are eligible to win prizes. Tarrant County schools can win prizes for their students, such as bikes and helmets, or a well-being event that includes various activities, healthy snacks and Blue Zones Project swag for the students. Families who participate in the virtual summit will be entered to win prizes after completing the participation form on the summit website. Prizes include cooking gadgets, fresh fruits and vegetables, and books. Families are encouraged to watch the videos together at home, while Tarrant County schools can use the virtual sessions during class or a school-wide event.

The Blue Zones Project Virtual Family Summit is perfect for the entire family to enjoy! People can boost well-being at any age, from grandchildren, grandparents and everyone in between. Also, when children learn good habits early on, they are more likely to keep them for the years to come.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the 4th Annual Blue Zones Project Virtual Family Summit.

About Blue Zones Project Fort Worth

Blue Zones Project is led by Texas Health Resources and partners with businesses, schools, community leaders and residents to help create healthier, longer and better lives. Since 2015, more than 94,000 individuals and 364 organizations have worked together to improve the well-being of people. Fort Worth is the nation’s largest certified Blue Zones Community. For more information, visit www.info.bluezonesproject.com.