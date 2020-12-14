Join NBC 5 and enjoy the gift of giving by making a contribution to our North Texas animal shelters through the Comfort and Joy Donation Drive. Our local participating animal shelters really need a helping hand, especially during this holiday season.

The Comfort and Joy Donation Drive will be held now – January 2. Animal shelters are requesting clean blankets, treats, toys and canned food items for animals who need extra nutrition. Donations can be made to any participating animal shelter below. Specific instructions on how to make your donation and/or to drop off your donation can be found on the animal shelters’ websites below.

All CDC COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all drop off locations.

Items needed are listed below.

Blankets

• Clean and washed blankets

• New or gently worn

• No fringe or decorative items on the blankets

For Dogs

• Durable dog toys (including rubber toys such as Nylabone® and Kong®-type products)

• Rope

• Woven toys

For Cats

• Plastic toys

• Small toys that can be swatted

• No toys with small parts or choking hazards such as strings and yarn

Help brighten the season for thousands of shelter animals in North Texas. Donate today and consider adopting an adorable shelter pet.

NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Comfort and Joy Donation Drive.

Comfort and Joy Donation Drive 2020

Now - January 2

North Texas Participating Shelters

(Listed in Alphabetical Order by City)

ALLEN

Allen Animal Shelter

770 S Allen Heights Drive

214-509-4378

https://www.cityofallen.org/petadoption

https://www.facebook.com/CityofAllenAnimalShelter/

BENBROOK

Humane Society of North Texas

Benbrook Waggin’ Tails

9009 Benbrook Boulevard (HWY 377 S.)

817-249-DOGS (3647)

http://www.hsnt.org

http://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/

BOWIE

Bowie Animal Shelter

1504 E Wise Street

940-841-1425

https://www.friendsofthebowieanimalshelter.org

http://www.facebook.com/friendsofthebowieanimalshelter

CARROLLTON

Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center

2247 Sandy Lake Roan

972-466-3420

https://www.cityofcarrollton.com/departments/departments-a-f/animals-services/sheltered-animals

https://www.facebook.com/carrolltonanimaladoptioncenter

CEDAR HILL

Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

Partnering with Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp (The Kittery)

1150 E Pleasant Run

972-291-5335

http://www.cedarhilltx.com/66/Animal-Shelter

https://www.facebook.com/Tri-City-Animal-Shelter-Adoption-Center-389730411066402/

CLEBURNE

Cleburne Animal Services

2375 Service Drive

817-556-8895

https://www.cleburne.net/147/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/CleburneAnimalShelter/

https://twitter.com/CleburneShelter

https://www.instagram.com/cleburne_animal_services/

CRANDALL

Spay Neuter Network

102 E Trunk Street

(972) 472-3500

www.spayneuternet.org

https://www.facebook.com/spayneuternetwork

DALLAS

Dallas Animal Services

1818 N. Westmoreland Road

214-670-9772

https://dallascityhall.com/departments/dallas-animal-services/Pages/default.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/dallasanimalservices/

https://www.twitter.com/dallasshelter

https://www.instagram.com/dallasanimalservices

SPCA of Texas in Dallas

2400 Lone Star Drive

214-742-7722

http://www.spca.org

http://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage

http://www.twitter.com/spcaoftexas

http://www.instagram.com/spcatexas

Texas CARES

18484 Preston Rd.

Suite 102, PMB 169

972-633-2287

https://www.texascares.org/

https://www.facebook.com/TexasCARES/

https://twitter.com/TexasCARES

https://www.instagram.com/texascares/

EUSTACE

Straydog, Inc.

8741 FM 1861

Eustace, TX 75124

(903) 479-3497

http://www.straydog.org/

https://www.facebook.com/StraydogInc

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth Animal Care and Adoption Center

4900 Martin Street

817-392-1234

http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals

http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc

http://www.twitter.com/fortworthacc

http://www.instagram.com/fortworthacc

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Alliance

PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

2901 Texas Sage Trail

817-392-1234

http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals

http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

4800 SW Loop 820

817-392-1234

http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals

http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc

Humane Society of North Texas

1840 E Lancaster Avenue

817-332-4768

http://www.hsnt.org

http://www.facebook.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas

http://www.twitter.com/hsnt1

http://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas

GAINESVILLE

Noah’s Ark SPCA

2501 N Weaver Street

940-665-9800

http://www.noahsarktx.com

https://www.facebook.com/noahsarktexas/

http://www.twitter.com/noahanimal

GARLAND

Garland Animal Services

600 Tower Street

972-205-3570

http://www.garlandtx.gov/184/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/pg/GarlandAnimalServices/photos/?ref=page_internal

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie Animal Services

2222 W Warrior Trail

972-237-8575

http://www.gptx.org/paws

http://www.facebook.com/GPPrairiePaws

GRAPEVINE

Grapevine Animal Services is under construction/partnering with the City of Coppell

Coppell Animal Services

821 S Coppell Road

972-304-3515

https://www.grapevinetexas.gov/1251/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/GrapevineAnimalServices/

IRVING

DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.

4140 Valley View Lane

972-721-7788

https://www.dfwhumane.com

https://www.facebook.com/DFWHumane/

https://twitter.com/DFW_Humane

https://www.instagram.com/dfwhumane/

Irving Animal Services

4140 Valley View Lane

972-721-2256

https://www.cityofirving.org/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/IrvingAnimalServices

https://twitter.com/thecityofirving

https://www.instagram.com/irvinganimalservices/

KELLER

Humane Society of North Texas

Keller Regional Adoption Center

330 Rufe Snow Drive

817- 808- 8774

http://www.hsnt.org

https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/

https://twitter.com/HSNT1

https://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas/

Humane Society of North Texas

Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center

363 Keller Parkway Suite A

817-431-1170

http://www.hsnt.org

https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/

https://twitter.com/HSNT1

https://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas/

LANCASTER

Lancaster Animal Shelter

690 E Main Street

972-218-1210

http://lancaster-tx.com/163/Animal-Services

LEWISVILLE

Lewisville Animal Services

995 E Valley Ridge Boulevard

972-219-3478

http://lewisvillepets.com

https://www.facebook.com/LewisvilleAnimalServices/

LONE OAK

Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue

2821 Farm-to-Market Road 2737

469-586-7265

http://sadiesplacerescue.org/

https://www.facebook.com/SadiesPlaceAnimalRescue/

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Animal Care & Control

407 Industrial Boulevard

817-276-4799

https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/159/Animal-Care-Control

MCKINNEY

Collin County Animal Services

4750 Community Avenue

972-547-7297

https://www.collincountytx.gov/animal_services/Pages/default.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/CollinCountyAnimalServices/

https://twitter.com/CCASMcKinneyTX

https://www.instagram.com/collincountyadoptablepets/

SPCA of Texas- McKinney

Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center

8411 Stacy Road/Farm-to-Market Road 720

214-742-7722

http://www.spca.org

http://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage

http://www.twitter.com/spcaoftexas

http://www.instagram.com/spcatexas

PLANO

Plano Animal Shelter

4028 W Plano Parkway

972-769-4360

http://www.planoanimalshelter.org

https://www.facebook.com/PlanoAnimalShelter/

RED OAK

Red Oak Animal Care and Control

411 W Red Oak Road Building E

469-218-7721

http://www.facebook.com/redoakanimalcareandcontrol

RICHLAND HILLS

Richland Hills Animal Services Center

7049 Baker Boulevard

817-616-3769

http://www.richlandhills.com/government/departments/animal-services-information

https://www.facebook.com/RichlandHillsAnimalServices/

ROWLETT

Rowlett Animal Services

4402 Industrial Street

972-412-6219

http://www.rowlett.com

http://www.facebook.com/RowlettAnimalServices

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

403 Hickory Lane

817-598-4111

http://www.weatherfordtx.gov/15/Animal-Shelter

https://www.facebook.com/WPCAnimal