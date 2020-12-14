Join NBC 5 and enjoy the gift of giving by making a contribution to our North Texas animal shelters through the Comfort and Joy Donation Drive. Our local participating animal shelters really need a helping hand, especially during this holiday season.
The Comfort and Joy Donation Drive will be held now – January 2. Animal shelters are requesting clean blankets, treats, toys and canned food items for animals who need extra nutrition. Donations can be made to any participating animal shelter below. Specific instructions on how to make your donation and/or to drop off your donation can be found on the animal shelters’ websites below.
All CDC COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all drop off locations.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Items needed are listed below.
Blankets
• Clean and washed blankets
• New or gently worn
• No fringe or decorative items on the blankets
For Dogs
• Durable dog toys (including rubber toys such as Nylabone® and Kong®-type products)
• Rope
• Woven toys
For Cats
• Plastic toys
• Small toys that can be swatted
• No toys with small parts or choking hazards such as strings and yarn
Help brighten the season for thousands of shelter animals in North Texas. Donate today and consider adopting an adorable shelter pet.
NBC 5 is a proud media sponsor of the Comfort and Joy Donation Drive.
Comfort and Joy Donation Drive 2020
Now - January 2
North Texas Participating Shelters
(Listed in Alphabetical Order by City)
ALLEN
Allen Animal Shelter
770 S Allen Heights Drive
214-509-4378
https://www.cityofallen.org/petadoption
https://www.facebook.com/CityofAllenAnimalShelter/
BENBROOK
Humane Society of North Texas
Benbrook Waggin’ Tails
9009 Benbrook Boulevard (HWY 377 S.)
817-249-DOGS (3647)
http://www.hsnt.org
http://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/
BOWIE
Bowie Animal Shelter
1504 E Wise Street
940-841-1425
https://www.friendsofthebowieanimalshelter.org
http://www.facebook.com/friendsofthebowieanimalshelter
CARROLLTON
Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center
2247 Sandy Lake Roan
972-466-3420
https://www.cityofcarrollton.com/departments/departments-a-f/animals-services/sheltered-animals
https://www.facebook.com/carrolltonanimaladoptioncenter
CEDAR HILL
Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
Partnering with Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp (The Kittery)
1150 E Pleasant Run
972-291-5335
http://www.cedarhilltx.com/66/Animal-Shelter
https://www.facebook.com/Tri-City-Animal-Shelter-Adoption-Center-389730411066402/
CLEBURNE
Cleburne Animal Services
2375 Service Drive
817-556-8895
https://www.cleburne.net/147/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/CleburneAnimalShelter/
https://twitter.com/CleburneShelter
https://www.instagram.com/cleburne_animal_services/
CRANDALL
Spay Neuter Network
102 E Trunk Street
(972) 472-3500
www.spayneuternet.org
https://www.facebook.com/spayneuternetwork
DALLAS
Dallas Animal Services
1818 N. Westmoreland Road
214-670-9772
https://dallascityhall.com/departments/dallas-animal-services/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/dallasanimalservices/
https://www.twitter.com/dallasshelter
https://www.instagram.com/dallasanimalservices
SPCA of Texas in Dallas
2400 Lone Star Drive
214-742-7722
http://www.spca.org
http://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage
http://www.twitter.com/spcaoftexas
http://www.instagram.com/spcatexas
Texas CARES
18484 Preston Rd.
Suite 102, PMB 169
972-633-2287
https://www.texascares.org/
https://www.facebook.com/TexasCARES/
https://twitter.com/TexasCARES
https://www.instagram.com/texascares/
EUSTACE
Straydog, Inc.
8741 FM 1861
Eustace, TX 75124
(903) 479-3497
http://www.straydog.org/
https://www.facebook.com/StraydogInc
FORT WORTH
Fort Worth Animal Care and Adoption Center
4900 Martin Street
817-392-1234
http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals
http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc
http://www.twitter.com/fortworthacc
http://www.instagram.com/fortworthacc
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Alliance
PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
2901 Texas Sage Trail
817-392-1234
http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals
http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
4800 SW Loop 820
817-392-1234
http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals
http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc
Humane Society of North Texas
1840 E Lancaster Avenue
817-332-4768
http://www.hsnt.org
http://www.facebook.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas
http://www.twitter.com/hsnt1
http://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas
GAINESVILLE
Noah’s Ark SPCA
2501 N Weaver Street
940-665-9800
http://www.noahsarktx.com
https://www.facebook.com/noahsarktexas/
http://www.twitter.com/noahanimal
GARLAND
Garland Animal Services
600 Tower Street
972-205-3570
http://www.garlandtx.gov/184/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/pg/GarlandAnimalServices/photos/?ref=page_internal
GRAND PRAIRIE
Grand Prairie Animal Services
2222 W Warrior Trail
972-237-8575
http://www.gptx.org/paws
http://www.facebook.com/GPPrairiePaws
GRAPEVINE
Grapevine Animal Services is under construction/partnering with the City of Coppell
Coppell Animal Services
821 S Coppell Road
972-304-3515
https://www.grapevinetexas.gov/1251/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/GrapevineAnimalServices/
IRVING
DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.
4140 Valley View Lane
972-721-7788
https://www.dfwhumane.com
https://www.facebook.com/DFWHumane/
https://twitter.com/DFW_Humane
https://www.instagram.com/dfwhumane/
Irving Animal Services
4140 Valley View Lane
972-721-2256
https://www.cityofirving.org/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/IrvingAnimalServices
https://twitter.com/thecityofirving
https://www.instagram.com/irvinganimalservices/
KELLER
Humane Society of North Texas
Keller Regional Adoption Center
330 Rufe Snow Drive
817- 808- 8774
http://www.hsnt.org
https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/
https://twitter.com/HSNT1
https://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas/
Humane Society of North Texas
Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center
363 Keller Parkway Suite A
817-431-1170
http://www.hsnt.org
https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/
https://twitter.com/HSNT1
https://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas/
LANCASTER
Lancaster Animal Shelter
690 E Main Street
972-218-1210
http://lancaster-tx.com/163/Animal-Services
LEWISVILLE
Lewisville Animal Services
995 E Valley Ridge Boulevard
972-219-3478
http://lewisvillepets.com
https://www.facebook.com/LewisvilleAnimalServices/
LONE OAK
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
2821 Farm-to-Market Road 2737
469-586-7265
http://sadiesplacerescue.org/
https://www.facebook.com/SadiesPlaceAnimalRescue/
MANSFIELD
Mansfield Animal Care & Control
407 Industrial Boulevard
817-276-4799
https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/159/Animal-Care-Control
MCKINNEY
Collin County Animal Services
4750 Community Avenue
972-547-7297
https://www.collincountytx.gov/animal_services/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/CollinCountyAnimalServices/
https://twitter.com/CCASMcKinneyTX
https://www.instagram.com/collincountyadoptablepets/
SPCA of Texas- McKinney
Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center
8411 Stacy Road/Farm-to-Market Road 720
214-742-7722
http://www.spca.org
http://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage
http://www.twitter.com/spcaoftexas
http://www.instagram.com/spcatexas
PLANO
Plano Animal Shelter
4028 W Plano Parkway
972-769-4360
http://www.planoanimalshelter.org
https://www.facebook.com/PlanoAnimalShelter/
RED OAK
Red Oak Animal Care and Control
411 W Red Oak Road Building E
469-218-7721
http://www.facebook.com/redoakanimalcareandcontrol
RICHLAND HILLS
Richland Hills Animal Services Center
7049 Baker Boulevard
817-616-3769
http://www.richlandhills.com/government/departments/animal-services-information
https://www.facebook.com/RichlandHillsAnimalServices/
ROWLETT
Rowlett Animal Services
4402 Industrial Street
972-412-6219
http://www.rowlett.com
http://www.facebook.com/RowlettAnimalServices
WEATHERFORD
Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter
403 Hickory Lane
817-598-4111
http://www.weatherfordtx.gov/15/Animal-Shelter
https://www.facebook.com/WPCAnimal