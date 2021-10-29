CitySquare Block Party 2021

Join NBC 5 and CitySquare in the fight against poverty at the CitySquare Block Party on Saturday, November 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Empire Room in the Dallas Design District. The evening will celebrate community and feature interactive neighborhood experiences, immersive food stations, a silent auction, live entertainment from the Manhattan Band and more! To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Donations are also welcomed to help the fight against poverty. Your generosity supports the transformative power of community. To donate, click HERE.

For more information, visit www.citysquare.org/blockparty.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the 2021 CitySquare Block Party.

About CitySquare

In 1988, Dallas businessman Jim Sowell was moved by his concern for the problems associated with poverty. He took action and began working with friends to launch the Central Dallas Food Pantry. In 1990, the organization received status as a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation and due to its growth, relocated in headquarters.

In October 2010, Central Dallas Ministries changed its name to CitySquare to better reflect the commitment to equality, inclusiveness and recognition that fighting poverty involves bringing the entire community together in the heart of the city.

Since their humble beginnings, CitySquare has grown into a broad nonprofit organization offering a comprehensive array of social services that address four key areas related to the persistence of poverty, such as hunger, health, housing and hope. Their service programs provide more than 50,000 human touches in Dallas, Texas.