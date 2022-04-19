NBC 5 and the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts would like to invite you to the return of Cinco de Mayo Dallas Parade and Fiestas on Saturday, May 7th, over nine blocks of the historic Jefferson Blvd. in Dallas. The star of this event will continue to be the parade, but it won’t be the only thing at this event. There will be DJ music on every block, a car show, vendors, exhibitors, food trucks, shop-n-dine, over 39 eateries, 200 storefronts, and an art exhibit at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center. Admission is free!

The Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts was incorporated in 1995 to promote the arts and education for the community by not only promoting, but also by having workshops and seminars to educate people over several topics.

The theme this year is: “Puro Party: It’s history. It’s tradition. Let’s celebrate.”

For more information on this fun celebration, click here: http://www.cincodemayodallas.com/

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Cinco de Mayo Dallas Parade & Fiestas

Presented by

Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts

Saturday, May 7th

10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Historic Jefferson Blvd

Dallas

For more information, Click Here http://www.cincodemayodallas.com/

Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo refers to the Battle of Puebla, a decisive battle fought by the Mexican Army against the French on May 5, 1862. It did not mark the end of the war, but it was a turning point to the Mexican people that gave them hope. Mexico eventually won its independence and the victory ignited celebrations that continue today.