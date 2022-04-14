NBC 5 and the Chris Howell Foundation invite you to learn how to keep your finances on track at their Healthy Dollars Financial Literacy Symposium on Saturday, April 23, 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Dunbar High School in Fort Worth.
The CHF Healthy Dollars Financial Literacy Symposium was created to help recovering families bounce back from struggling financially. Some topics the symposium will cover include banking relationships, family budgeting, low credit score elimination, poverty reduction, and the introduction to a mindset of financial surplus and freedom.
A range of amazing speakers will be attending this event such as bankers, mortgage specialists and credit management experts. Texas Representative Nicole Collier will be the highlighted special guest and speaker at the event. Lunch will be provided for attendees. Gift cards and door prizes will be awarded throughout the event.
To reserve your ticket for this FREE event click here. More information can be found here.
Chris Howell Foundation
Healthy Dollars Financial Literacy Symposium
Saturday, April 23
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Dunbar High School
5700 Ramey Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76012
FREE Admission and Parking
Click HERE for more information
About the Chris Howell Foundation
The Chris Howell Foundation was built in order to serve the community by providing programs and resources that include financial education, health and wellness, and skill development.