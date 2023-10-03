Celebrate the rhythm of Culture with DanceAfrica

Get ready to embark on a vibrant journey that will transport you to the heart of Africa. NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to the 18th annual DanceAfrica festival. Immerse yourself in a two-day weekend and join us as we celebrate the rich and diverse rhythms of African culture.

Kicking off on October 6th through the 7th, Dallas Black Dance Theatre proudly presents the DanceAfrica Festival. It is a celebration that showcases the beauty and power of African dance, music, and storytelling. Experience the Rhythms of Unity: Celebrating in Harmony performance on October 6th at the Moody Performance Hall, as the beat of the drums pays homage to the past, present, and future of African heritage through captivating performances and mesmerizing dance routines. This is an event that brings together artistry, tradition, and community in a truly unforgettable way.

Take a chance to spend some time outdoors as the festival ends on October 7th from 10 a.m. until 2. p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, this is a family-friendly event you will not want to miss! The outdoor festival is free for the community to attend. Experience this cultural extravaganza where live dance and music showcase incredible performances that will leave you inspired. As the live performances take center stage, a marketplace featuring local artisans and vendors will be open throughout the festivities.

Join us as we come together to honor African heritage and celebrate its enduring influence on art, music, and dance. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of something truly special - DanceAfrica Festival awaits you!

