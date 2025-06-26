Celebrate the Fourth of July with Frisco Freedom Fest!

Celebrate the 4th of July with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at the Frisco Freedom Fest! The two-day event will be at a new location, Kaleidoscope Park, on Thursday, July 3 and return to Simpson Plaza on Friday, July 4. The Frisco Freedom Fest is over 20 years strong and ends with one of North Texas’ largest fireworks shows!

Come out to Kaleidoscope Park on July 3 for a cornhole tournament, a dog-friendly 5K, and a brand-new drone show to celebrate the holiday! There will be several dog-friendly events, including the return of the ‘Dachshund Dash’, and the brand-new ‘Corgi Clash’. Find out more about Thursday’s events by clicking HERE.

On July 4, Simpson Plaza will light up with a Children’s Expo, a Classic Car show, and of course, the 10:00 p.m. Fireworks Extravaganza! Find out more about Friday’s events by clicking HERE.

This annual event honors veterans and military heroes and is attended by Frisco police, fire, and non-profit military and veteran support groups. Sports fans can look forward an exciting FC Dallas game versus Minnesota United at Toyota Stadium, followed by the fireworks show.

Some events have early and online sign-ups, so be sure to check out the full festival schedule HERE.

Frisco Freedom Fest

Thursday, July 3

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Park

6635 Warren Pkwy.



Friday, July 4

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on both days

Simpson Plaza

6101 Frisco Square Blvd.



FREE Admission

For more information, click HERE.

