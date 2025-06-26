Celebrate The 3rd Annual North Texas Salvadoran Festival in Irving, Texas

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Cultural Events and Festival are excited to invite you to the 3rd Annual North Texas Salvadoran Festival in Irving on Sunday, October 5, starting at 12:00 p.m. at Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas, Irving. Irving is home to the fifth largest Salvadoran American community in the USA and the second largest in Texas.

This family-friendly event is open to everyone and will bring the community together to celebrate heritage with a vibrant and high-energy festival full of Salvadoran music, dancers, flags, and cultural expressions. There will be live performances, authentic and traditional food and drink, artisan vendors, a kids’ zone and much more! A health and wellness fair will be available to festival attendees with community partners such as Parkland providing onsite health services. The event proceeds benefit Children’s Health.

You can also enjoy the exciting gala on Saturday, October 4, at 6pm to celebrate Salvadoran leaders, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers in North Texas.

You can find more ways to participate, event details, and sponsorship and vendor opportunities HERE.

North Texas Salvadoran Festival

presented by Cultural Events and Festival

Sunday, October 5

12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Levy Event Plaza

501 E. Las Colinas Blvd

Irving

For more information, click HERE