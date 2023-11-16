Celebrate Texas Recycles Day at the Heard with Free Admission

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary invite you to celebrate Texas Recycles Day. Each visitor who brings a plastic bottle or single-use plastic bag from any retailer on November 18, 24, and 25 receives FREE admission.

Help conserve and protect Our Texas and Our Future as you connect with nature in our 289-acre nature preserve, experience seasonal exhibits such as Dinosaurs Live! (open now through 2/19/24), and explore the indoor museum.

Please note: without recyclable item (plastic bottle or single use bag), the regular general admission fee applies.

About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

The Heard is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and depends on volunteers, admissions, memberships, donations and grants to fulfill its mission to bring nature and people together. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard when she was 80 years old. Throughout her life, she witnessed the expansion of the Metroplex and foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Place

McKinney, TX 75069

www.heardmuseum.org

