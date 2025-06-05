Celebrate Juneteenth with these events near you

Cities around DFW have a wide variety of events open to the public. Enjoy any of the exciting and inspiring events taking place near you.

ARLINGTON

ARLINGTON JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Thursday, June 19

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Esports Stadium Arlington

1200 Ballpark Way

For tickets and information, click HERE.

DALLAS

JUNETEENTH GOLF CLASSIC

You can register to play as an individual, or as a team of four!

Thursday, June 19

8:30 a.m.

Golf Club of Dallas

2200 W. Red Bird Lane

For tickets and information, click HERE.



JUNETEENTH UNITY WEEKEND

Events are being held across Dallas as part of this 3-day event.

Thursday, June 19 – Saturday, June 21

For more information, click HERE.



J.L. TURNER JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

This FREE event will be full of music, food, and celebration!

Thursday, June 12

6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

African American Museum of Dallas

3536 Grand Avenue

For more information, click HERE.



JUNETEENTH 4K FREEDOM WALK & FESTIVAL

This great walk includes a free family festival with vendors, food, and live entertainment!

Saturday, June 14

Starts at 8:30 a.m.

MLK Jr. Community Center

2922 MLK Boulevard

For more information, click HERE.

DENTON

DENTON JUNETEENTH

Denton is hosting a variety of events from June 16-21.

Tuesday, June 17 – Financial Workshop

Wednesday, June 18 – Art Exhibition

Saturday, June 21 – Parade & Festival

For information about these events and more, click HERE.

FORNEY

JUNETEENTH AT THE SPELLMAN

This FREE, family-friendly event will have live music, vendors, food trucks, and more!

Saturday, June 21

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Spellman Ampitheater at Forney Community Park

241 FM 548

For more information, click HERE.

FORT WORTH

OPAL'S WALK FOR FREEDOM

Thursday, June 19

9:00 a.m.

Farrington Field

1501 University Drive

For more information, click HERE.



JUNETEENTH STRONG

Unity Unlimited, Inc. is hosting events across DFW.

Saturday, June 7 – Ecumenical Breakfast of Prayer

Saturday, June 7 – Miss JuneteenthDFW Scholarship Pageant

Sunday, June 15 – Timmy's Dance the Musical

Friday, June 20 – Dr. Opal Lee Juneteenth Legacy Breakfast

Saturday, June 21 – Empowering You - Education, Health and Job Fair

For more information, click HERE.



FREEDOM VIBES FESTIVAL

This festival will include concerts, a block party, and more!

June 19 – Concert performance by Orchestra Noir

June 20 – Concert performance by The O'Jays & The Whispers

June 21 – Block Party on Evans Avenue

For more information, click HERE.



JUNETEENTH COMEDY CELEBRATION

Hosted by Nephew Tommy, Headlined by DL Hughley

Thursday, June 19

Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Dickies Arena

1911 Montgomery Street

For more information, click HERE.



DECLARATIONS OF FREEDOM

A curated exhibition of contemporary works.

June 12–19

Fort Works Art

2100 Montgomery Street

For more information, click HERE.

GARLAND

GARLAND JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Featuring live performances, an art exhibition, food and drink, and more!

Saturday, June 14

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Square

520 West Garland Street

For more information, click HERE.

GRAND PRAIRIE

JUNETEENTH IN GRAND PRAIRIE

The city of Grand Prairie has many events taking place from June 12-18

Thursday, June 12 – Juneteenth Volleyball Game

Friday, June 13 – Juneteenth Block Party

Saturday, June 14 – Juneteenth Parade and Cookout

Wednesday, June 18 – Juneteenth Jazz: Freedom, Justice & Hope

For information about these events and more, click HERE.

MESQUITE

MESQUITE JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL

This event will include food, vendors, and live bands!

Sunday, June 22

2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Paschall Park

1001 New Market Road

For more information, click HERE.

PLANO

PLANO JUNETEENTH

The city of Plano will have many events celebrating Juneteenth from June 14-21

Saturday, June 14 – Plano Community Forum

Thursday, June 19 – Praise Fest at the Douglass Mural

Saturday, June 21 – "King of the Grill" Cook-Off

For information about these events and more, click HERE.