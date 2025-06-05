Celebrate Juneteenth with these events near you

Cities around DFW have a wide variety of events open to the public. Enjoy any of the exciting and inspiring events taking place near you.
ARLINGTON
ARLINGTON JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Thursday, June 19
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Esports Stadium Arlington
1200 Ballpark Way
For tickets and information, click HERE.
DALLAS
Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
JUNETEENTH GOLF CLASSIC
You can register to play as an individual, or as a team of four!
Thursday, June 19
8:30 a.m.
Golf Club of Dallas
2200 W. Red Bird Lane
For tickets and information, click HERE.
JUNETEENTH UNITY WEEKEND
Events are being held across Dallas as part of this 3-day event.
Thursday, June 19 – Saturday, June 21
For more information, click HERE.
J.L. TURNER JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
This FREE event will be full of music, food, and celebration!
Thursday, June 12
6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
African American Museum of Dallas
3536 Grand Avenue
For more information, click HERE.
JUNETEENTH 4K FREEDOM WALK & FESTIVAL
This great walk includes a free family festival with vendors, food, and live entertainment!
Saturday, June 14
Starts at 8:30 a.m.
MLK Jr. Community Center
2922 MLK Boulevard
For more information, click HERE.
DENTON
DENTON JUNETEENTH
Denton is hosting a variety of events from June 16-21.
Tuesday, June 17 – Financial Workshop
Wednesday, June 18 – Art Exhibition
Saturday, June 21 – Parade & Festival
For information about these events and more, click HERE.
Community
Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.
FORNEY
JUNETEENTH AT THE SPELLMAN
This FREE, family-friendly event will have live music, vendors, food trucks, and more!
Saturday, June 21
4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Spellman Ampitheater at Forney Community Park
241 FM 548
For more information, click HERE.
FORT WORTH
OPAL'S WALK FOR FREEDOM
Thursday, June 19
9:00 a.m.
Farrington Field
1501 University Drive
For more information, click HERE.
JUNETEENTH STRONG
Unity Unlimited, Inc. is hosting events across DFW.
Saturday, June 7 – Ecumenical Breakfast of Prayer
Saturday, June 7 – Miss JuneteenthDFW Scholarship Pageant
Sunday, June 15 – Timmy's Dance the Musical
Friday, June 20 – Dr. Opal Lee Juneteenth Legacy Breakfast
Saturday, June 21 – Empowering You - Education, Health and Job Fair
For more information, click HERE.
FREEDOM VIBES FESTIVAL
This festival will include concerts, a block party, and more!
June 19 – Concert performance by Orchestra Noir
June 20 – Concert performance by The O'Jays & The Whispers
June 21 – Block Party on Evans Avenue
For more information, click HERE.
JUNETEENTH COMEDY CELEBRATION
Hosted by Nephew Tommy, Headlined by DL Hughley
Thursday, June 19
Starts at 7:30 p.m.
Dickies Arena
1911 Montgomery Street
For more information, click HERE.
DECLARATIONS OF FREEDOM
A curated exhibition of contemporary works.
June 12–19
Fort Works Art
2100 Montgomery Street
For more information, click HERE.
GARLAND
GARLAND JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Featuring live performances, an art exhibition, food and drink, and more!
Saturday, June 14
5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Downtown Square
520 West Garland Street
For more information, click HERE.
GRAND PRAIRIE
JUNETEENTH IN GRAND PRAIRIE
The city of Grand Prairie has many events taking place from June 12-18
Thursday, June 12 – Juneteenth Volleyball Game
Friday, June 13 – Juneteenth Block Party
Saturday, June 14 – Juneteenth Parade and Cookout
Wednesday, June 18 – Juneteenth Jazz: Freedom, Justice & Hope
For information about these events and more, click HERE.
MESQUITE
MESQUITE JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL
This event will include food, vendors, and live bands!
Sunday, June 22
2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Paschall Park
1001 New Market Road
For more information, click HERE.
PLANO
PLANO JUNETEENTH
The city of Plano will have many events celebrating Juneteenth from June 14-21
Saturday, June 14 – Plano Community Forum
Thursday, June 19 – Praise Fest at the Douglass Mural
Saturday, June 21 – "King of the Grill" Cook-Off
For information about these events and more, click HERE.