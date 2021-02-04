Celebrate Black History Month with the African American Museum of Dallas

Join NBC 5 and the African American Museum of Dallas and celebrate Black History Month!

The African American Museum of Dallas is the only one of its kind in the Southwestern Region. The museum is devoted to the preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials.

During the month of February, the African American Museum of Dallas will showcase an array of virtual presentations with unique collections and exhibits. The museum will also host the following virtual programs:

Saturday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m.

The Sixth Annual Dr. Carter G. Woodson Luncheon:

To celebrate Black History Month, Food Historian Deah Berry Mitchell will present “The Black Family: Food and Tradition - How Africa and Slavery Influence the Food We Eat.” Ms. Berry Mitchell is the author of Cornbread & Collard Greens: How West African Cuisine & Slavery Influenced Soul Food. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-carter-g-woodson-sixth-annual-black-history-luncheon-tickets-137619201737.

Monday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Kenneth M. Hamilton, Professor of History and Director of Ethnic Studies at Southern Methodist University, will discuss his book on the significance of Booker T. Washington, the “Wizard of Tuskegee,” in American history. To access the Zoom link, email info@aamdallas.org.

Thursday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Katherine Bynum, Assistant Professor of History at Arizona State University, will discuss “Police Violence in Dallas, Texas.” Her presentation is based on her doctoral dissertation entitled: "Civil Rights in the 'City of Hate: Grassroots Organizing against Police Brutality in Dallas, Texas, 1935-1990." To access the Zoom link, email info@aamdallas.org.

Thursday, February 25, at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Ty Welborn is Assistant Professor of History and Director of the History Program at Phoenix College. Dr. Welborn will discuss “Antonio Maceo Smith and the Civil Rights Movement in Texas.” His presentation is based on his doctoral dissertation entitled: “Lone Star Crusader: Antonio Maceo Smith and the Texas Civil Rights Movement.” To access the Zoom link, email info@aamdallas.org.

Since their founding, the African American Museum of Dallas has collected documents, publications, artifacts, and a plethora of resources that document, preserve and tell the story of the African and African American experience. The museum has the largest collection of African American Folk-Art in the United States. For a list of collections, visit www.aamdallas.org/collections/. The museum is observing strict COVID-19 restrictions for attendance. For a schedule of ongoing and upcoming exhibits, please contact the museum for instructions to guarantee your safe visit - www.aamdallas.org/schedule/.

The African American Museum of Dallas celebrates the African American experience every day, all year round! For more information, visit www.aamdallas.org.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the African American Museum of Dallas Black History Month programming.

