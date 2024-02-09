Celebrate Black History at the MLK, Jr. Holiday Committee Parade and Rally this President's Day

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Black History Month at the MLK Jr. Holiday Committee Parade and Rally on Monday, February 19, at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Fort Worth. Please come out and join us.

The parade was rescheduled due to bad weather on Dr. King’s birthday in January; however, all the original parade entries will be participating on 2/19 for this historical, exciting and entertaining tribute to Dr. King’s legacy.

The parade steps off at 11am in downtown Fort Worth on the corner of Ninth and Commerce Streets. It is not too late to register to be in the parade. Registrations will be taken at www.eventbrite.com. Just search: Fort Worth and MLK Jr. Holiday Committee Parade and Rally. You can also register onsite on Monday, 2/19, as of 9:00 a.m..

The Parade Grand Marshalls are Judge Clifford Davis, Judge Maryellen Hicks, and Dr. Opal Lee, who are themselves history makers. There will be marching bands, floats, the Kings and Queens Corvette Club, the ROTC clubs from nine local high schools, 15-year-old poet laureate, April Pelton, will recite her award-winning poem and much, much more.

After the parade, please join everyone in Sundance Plaza for a battle of the bands:

Fort Worth ISD

Crowley ISD

Everman ISD

The parade is presented by the MLK Jr. Holiday Committee, and this is a very special year for the organizers. The event is celebrating its 39th birthday and Dr. King was assassinated when he was just 39 years old.

Please join us in honoring Dr. King’s legacy while we celebrate Black History Month.

MLK Jr. Holiday Committee Parade and Rally

Monday, February 19

11:00 a.m. - Step Off

Ninth and Commerce Streets

Downtown Fort Worth

To Pre-Register Parade Entries: www.eventbrite.com

Search: Fort Worth and MLK Jr. Holiday Committee Parade and Rally

Onsite registration is available and starts at 9:00 a.m..

MLK Jr. Holiday Committee Parade and Rally website: www.FortWorthMLK.org