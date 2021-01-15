carter bloodcare

Carter BloodCare Donors Needed

By Kiana Freeman

Blood Care needed
Carter BloodCare

Every two seconds, someone in the United States is in need of blood.

Blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, chronic illnesses and cancer treatments. The lifesaving care begins with the help of blood donations.

The rise of Covid-19 has affected the community tremendously. Covid-19 has led to a decline in blood donations during these troubling times, due to an increase in blood drive cancelations. Although blood donations have declined, the demand for blood and blood products for patients continues to rise.

The Carter BloodCare is asking the community for their immediate attention as they are seeking eligible blood donors. If you are feeling generous enough to donate, please do not wait!

You can schedule your appointment online and find your local donor center at https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/centers. To see if you are eligible to donate blood, please visit https://www.carterbloodcare.org/eligibility/.

For more information, visit https://www.carterbloodcare.org.

Carter BloodCare
Blood Donors Need
https://www.carterbloodcare.org
To Find a Donor Center:https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/centers

