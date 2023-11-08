CANCELLED: Dallas Veterans Day Parade

The 25th anniversary of the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, has been cancelled due to weather.

Veterans Day is an official United States federal holiday observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of our country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

The annual holiday was to be observed in Dallas with a wreath-laying ceremony and a parade in downtown Dallas. This year's theme was "Proud to be an American" and the annual event was expected to include a missing man formation military flyover, marching bands, and much more.

This is the second year in a row that the Dallas event has been cancelled due to weather. Organizers plan for the parade to return next year, in 2024.

The Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade is still scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in Fort Worth.

About the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade Committee

The Dallas Veterans Day Parade Committee, a subsidiary of the Greater Dallas Veterans Foundation, was founded in 1998 at the request of City of Dallas leaders, veterans’ organizations, civic leaders, and members of the active, reserve, and retired military components. Its purpose is to plan, produce and carry out a grand ceremonial event and parade each year for the greater Dallas community to honor our veterans. Its guiding principle is “Saluting those who are serving, those who have served and those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.” For more information, click HERE