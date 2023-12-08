Calling all young artists! Enter the 2024 DART Student Art Contest!

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 alongside DART invite students K-12 to showcase their artistic skills and imagination. Unleash your creativity and prepare to showcase your talent by entering the 2024 DART Student Art Contest!

This year's theme, "Explore DART's 13 cities!", invites you to delve into the vibrant tapestry of DART's diverse communities. From Addison to Rowlett, the destination you pick to showcase will be your submission to the contest! Let your artistic vision take flight as you depict the essence and spirit of each city through your unique perspective.

Imagine the thrill of seeing your winning entry displayed on DART.org, in the Dallas Museum of Art’s online and in-person gallery, at Love Field Airport, and at select DARTable locations. That means your artwork could also grace the exteriors of DART buses and trains, reaching thousands of people every day. What an incredible opportunity to share your art with the world!

Remember, entries must incorporate DART into their design in some way. Whether it's through crayons, paint, markers, or colored pencils - let your chosen medium be a vehicle for expressing the connection between art and public transportation.

So, gather your creative tools and let them dance across the canvas or paper. The 2024 DART Student Art Contest awaits you - seize this moment to explore new horizons through art!

The 2024 DART Student Art Contest deadline is Thursday, February 29, 2024. For guidelines visit HERE.