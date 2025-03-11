NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary are excited to invite you to attend the Heard’s newest exhibition: Bugs LIVE 2025. The outdoor experience runs from March 15 to June 21 at the Heard in McKinney.

Bugs LIVE 2025 features giant animatronic insects and arachnids along the museum’s nature trails, offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves and experience the world of bugs up close! The Grand Opening Celebration event for the exhibit is on Saturday, March 15, and will feature live music, local vendors, and bug-themed merchandise!

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Proceeds from Bugs LIVE aids habitat restoration, species preservation, and educational initiatives. For more information and to buy tickets, click HERE.

Bugs LIVE 2025

March 15 – June 21

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bugs LIVE 2025 Grand Opening Celebration

Saturday, March 15

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl.

McKinney

For more information and to buy tickets, click HERE.