NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary are excited to invite you to attend the Heard’s newest exhibition: Bugs LIVE 2025. The outdoor experience runs now through June 29 at the Heard in McKinney.

Bugs LIVE 2025 features giant animatronic insects and arachnids along the museum’s nature trails, offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves and experience the world of bugs up close!

Proceeds from Bugs LIVE aids habitat restoration, species preservation, and educational initiatives. For more information and to buy tickets, click HERE.

Bugs LIVE 2025

Now – June 29

Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Pl.

McKinney

