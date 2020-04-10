scholarship

Brett Adkins Charitable Foundation College Scholarships

Application deadline due May 15!

By Nada J. Ruddock and Cheryl Jackson

Attention Class of 2020. The Brett Adkins Charitable Foundation will award $5000 college scholarships to eligible high school graduating seniors. If you would like to apply, please visit brettadkinsfoundation.org. The application deadline is May 15, 2020.

The Brett Adkins Scholarship (BAS) was founded on the belief that any motivated individual in need should have the opportunity to further his or her education. Individual grants, paid directly to the educational institution, can be used to cover tuition expenses and related supplemental educational expenses.

For more information and to apply, visit brettadkinsfoundation.org. The application deadline is May 15, 2020.

