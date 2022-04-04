national kidney foundation

Bonne Santé: A Culinary Experience

Saturday, June 11

By Alex Ramirez and Tasha Reid

man serving food at Bonne Sante
National Kidney Foundation

NBC 5 and the National Kidney Foundation Serving North Texas invite you to attend the 12th Annual Bonne Santé Black and White Soiree, a culinary experience, on Saturday, June 11, at the Renaissance Dallas.

The National Kidney Foundation is the leading organization in the U.S. dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease. This fundraising event will feature award-winning chefs from around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, showcasing an assortment of dishes. This signature event features a food showcase with unique tastings, signature cocktails, silent auction and raffle experience packages, live entertainment and much more!

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit www.kidney.org/BonneSanteDallas.

12th Annual Bonne Santé Black and White Soiree
Benefitting National Kidney Foundation Serving Texas
6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Renaissance Dallas
2222 North Stemmons Freeway
Dallas
For Tickets Click Here

