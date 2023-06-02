Frisco

Bonne Santé: A Culinary Experience

Saturday, June 17

By Michael Gibson Jr and National Kidney Foundation Staff

Food served at the Nation Kidney Foundation's Bonne Sante
National Kidney Foundation Serving Texas

NBC 5 and the National Kidney Foundation Serving North Texas invite you to attend the 13th Annual Bonne Santé, a culinary experience, on Saturday, June 17, at the Omni Frisco.

The National Kidney Foundation is the leading organization in the U.S. dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease. This signature event features celebrity chefs from across Dallas-Fort Worth, who host a showcase of unique tastings and signature cocktails, along with a silent, live entertainment, and much more!

For more information, or to purchase your tickets, click here.

