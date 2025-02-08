BNSF Technology Awareness Day 2025

By Michael Gibson Jr

Photos from the BNSF Technology Awareness Day on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The theme was “Authenticity in AI” and showcased technology, role models, and celebrated local leaders in various technical fields. The event aims to educate youths in grades 9-12 about careers in technology-related fields. 

